Young brothers pound the streets to raise money as a thank you for NHS

Neil Metcalfe

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:40 PM March 30, 2021   
Jake and Josh Trundle of Three Counties Running Club

Jake and Josh Trundle of Three Counties Running Club have been raising money for the NHS. - Credit: TCRC

Two of the younger members of Three Counties Running Club have used their running as not only a way of counteracting their anxiety through the lockdown but also to raise money for the NHS.

Brothers Joshua and Jake Trundle, like most children, have found life in lockdown a struggle.

In particular 12-year-old Josh was put him in contact with Healthy Minds Lincolnshire where he was able to talk to someone who helped him learn how to control his anxiety.

The course went on for eight weeks and with support from his parents and his school, he and 10-year-old Jake decided to run 30 miles each over 30 days, to help raise awareness of Healthy Minds with the money raised, £895 so far, going towards the NHS as a thank you.

Three Counties junior running is set to return on April 1 with sessions at Wisbech Hockey Club on Thursdays from 5.15pm.

They will last an hour and are for children aged between eight and 14. It costs £16 and runs until May 20.

To book a place email activefenlandbookings@fenland.gov.uk

