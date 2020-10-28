Virtual run in Norwich brings two PBs at Three Counties Running Club

A quintet from the Three Counties Running Club strapped on the trainers to take on the virtual Run Norwich 10K – with two of them returning personal bests.

The run, hosted by Norwich City Community Foundation, usually snakes its way around the city centre with the money raised used by the foundation to provide income to support people with disabilities so that they can enjoy sport in a comfortable environment.

They took the decision cancel this year’s event but opted for a virtual run instead.

Steve Whitelam’s 56 minutes 15 seconds was the first of the two PBs while the second was Tamara Barnes in 1:03:05.

Sarah Johnson was the first of the five to finish in 55:53 while Tony Lamb clocked 58:50 and Sarah Lamb 1:05:43.

The club’s own 10K is also going virtual and there is still time to enter by going to www.totalracetiming.co.uk

Pay £10 and run or walk 10K anywhere on either Saturday, November 7 or Sunday, November 8, with a special poppy-themed medal the reward for completion.