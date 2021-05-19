Three Counties Running Club flying high at RAF Marham

Published: 2:15 PM May 19, 2021

Three Counties Running Club turned out in force at the Marham NYE 10k.

Three Counties Running Club were flying in their latest outing - as they celebrated the new year at RAF Marham.

The Marham NYE 10k is always a very well supported race but the 2020 edition was postponed.

The lifting of race restrictions allowed things to finally go ahead although the the start position had to be moved, there was no water stations and all runners had staggered start times to minimise crowds and congregating.

In total 25 from the club took part in a total of 189, with three of them finishing in the top 20.

Daniel Barnes was ninth in 38 minutes 49 seconds, Lee Johnson was 18th and Steve Bennington 20th in 42:13.

Barnes' time was a PB while Bennington's run was his best over the course, something also achieved by Rickie Trundle (44:03) and Jennie Sinclair (1:10:01).

Steve Whitelam (55:05) and Donna Johnson (56:06) landed PBs like Barnes.

Wisbech Junior Parkrun saw another fantastic turnout of 55 runners with four from TCRC.

Isaac Western got a PB in 9:29 with the others being Callum Bates (12:04), Hayden Hall (13:39) and Kallum Hall (19:12).