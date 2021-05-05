Three Counties Running Club play their part as relay helps charity

Published: 1:52 PM May 5, 2021

Some of the Three Counties Running Club athletes who took part in the relay for CPSL MIND. - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club have been doing their bit for charity with support for CPSL MIND.

The charity, which helps people in their recovery from mental health challenges across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and south Lincolnshire, were the beneficiaries of a combined effort from a number of clubs in the area.

Three Counties were were approached by Fenland Running Club member Andy Beveridge to see if they would support his idea of a social-distance relay.

Some of the Three Counties Running Club athletes who took part in the relay for CPSL MIND. - Credit: TCRC

The event started at 7am on Saturday, before halting 12 hours later, and then resumed at 7am on Sunday with the last runner finishing at 7pm.

In total there were 110 runners taking part from TCRC, Fenland and Globetrotters with the event having raised £2,200 so far.

Jennie Sinclair, Tracy Pratt, Sarah Clark, Ewa Szczygielska, Josh Trundle, Rickie Trundle, Lorraine Parker, Molly Gayler, Debbie Agger, Jacqueline McGonigle, David O’Brien, Matt Hunter, Tracy Adams, Dawn Ball, Amy Baxter, Mandy Doggett, Steve Bennington, Mark Mattless, Anne-Marie Mattless, Alice Ingman, Gary Bligh, Sarah-Jane Macdonald and Maisie Macdonald all took part for TCRC.

Mandy Doggett of Three Counties Running Club ran her first half-marathon. - Credit: TCRC

Mandy Doggett meanwhile took part in her first ever half marathon, clocking a time of two hours 57 minutes 56 seconds.