News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Three Counties Running Club play their part as relay helps charity

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:52 PM May 5, 2021   
Some of the Three Counties Running Club athletes who took part in the relay for CPSL MIND

Some of the Three Counties Running Club athletes who took part in the relay for CPSL MIND. - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club have been doing their bit for charity with support for CPSL MIND.

The charity, which helps people in their recovery from mental health challenges across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and south Lincolnshire, were the beneficiaries of a combined effort from a number of clubs in the area.

Three Counties were were approached by Fenland Running Club member Andy Beveridge to see if they would support his idea of a social-distance relay.

Some of the Three Counties Running Club athletes who took part in the relay for CPSL MIND.

Some of the Three Counties Running Club athletes who took part in the relay for CPSL MIND. - Credit: TCRC

The event started at 7am on Saturday, before halting 12 hours later, and then resumed at 7am on Sunday with the last runner finishing at 7pm.

In total there were 110 runners taking part from TCRC, Fenland and Globetrotters with the event having raised £2,200 so far.

Jennie Sinclair, Tracy Pratt, Sarah Clark, Ewa Szczygielska, Josh Trundle, Rickie Trundle, Lorraine Parker, Molly Gayler, Debbie Agger, Jacqueline McGonigle, David O’Brien, Matt Hunter, Tracy Adams, Dawn Ball, Amy Baxter, Mandy Doggett, Steve Bennington, Mark Mattless, Anne-Marie Mattless, Alice Ingman, Gary Bligh, Sarah-Jane Macdonald and Maisie Macdonald all took part for TCRC.

Mandy Doggett of Three Counties Running Club

Mandy Doggett of Three Counties Running Club ran her first half-marathon. - Credit: TCRC

Mandy Doggett meanwhile took part in her first ever half marathon, clocking a time of two hours 57 minutes 56 seconds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Burglary tip-off unearths £1.38m cannabis 'factory'
  2. 2 ‘King of Salvage’ YouTuber buys ex-Cambridgeshire criminal’s supercar
  3. 3 Ely man caught after nine months on the run from Suffolk prison
  1. 4 Wisbech PCSO presented with his ‘beloved bike’ upon retirement
  2. 5 First half damage secures derby day win for Leverington
  3. 6 Teenager’s motocross bike stolen in ‘violent assault and robbery’
  4. 7 Lockdown easing on May 17 will mean so much to so many of us
  5. 8 Uninsured speeder clocked 111mph with unrestrained child in the car
  6. 9 Stabbing victim a 'fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the full'
  7. 10 The Light Cinema Wisbech to reopen at the end of the month
Athletics
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nina Daley, the owner of Fancy Fayre in Wisbech

Lockdown Easing

Town centre gift shop re-opens with a new look following lockdown refit

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a property in Wimblington, nea

Updated

Wimblington murder probe: first photo of victim

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis plants found in property in Wisbech.

Police probe latest cannabis factory find in town

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A142 RTC. A142, Chatteris Sunday 02 May 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A142 at Chatteris re-opens after motorcyclist injured

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus