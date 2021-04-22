Craig Freestone marks Three Counties Running Club debut with ultra challenge

Published: 7:00 AM April 22, 2021

Craig Freestone made his Three Counties Running Club debut at the Longhorn Ultra. - Credit: TCRC

There was a debut in a Three Counties Running Club vest for Craig Freestone - and it was some challenge he completed too.

He took on the 60k Longhorn Ultra held at Thoresby Park, Newark, with the goal to run six laps of a 10k undulating, multi- terrain course.

Fellow TCRC member Tracey Else was there to cheer him on Craig, as well as acting as marshal, and it helped him to a time of five hours 41 minutes 42 seconds.

Diane Tyler of Three Counties Running Club raised money for the Lady Garden Foundation during March. - Credit: TCRC

Diane Tyler meanwhile took park in the Lady Garden 2021 challenge, usually held at Hyde but this year done virtually.

The event was to complete 100k during March, designated Ovarian Cancer Awareness month, and raise money for the Lady Garden Foundation.

Over 7,000 women are diagnosed in the UK each year with the disease and it is the fifth most common cancer after breast, lung, bowel and womb.

Diane raised a £245 for her efforts.

The first junior parkrun for over a year took place at Wisbech Park with 53 children between the ages of four and 10 taking part, nine of whom were with TCRC.

Four of them, Tyler Barnes (11:00), Rowan Coulthard (11:18), Callum Bates (11:40) and Jaxon Barnes (18:30) set PBs while the others were Isaac Western, Hayden Hall, Jake Trundle, Kallum Hall and Steph Harbord.