Three Counties Running Club finding novel ways to keep motivated
- Credit: TCRC
Three Counties Running Club believe the best way to get through the lockdown is to keep active and motivated - and they certainly did that this week.
To celebrate St Patrick’s Day some ran a 5k dressed in green while Jacqueline McGonigle took part in the Spar Craic Virtual 10k.
Usually held in the streets of Belfast, she opted for a route around Garvagh forest trails in County Londonderry, finishing in one hour 19 minutes 18 seconds.
World Downs Syndrome day was on March 21 and to show support and raise awareness, runners out and about on Sunday word odd socks to symbolise that we are all different.
And four from the club put their mental and physical strength to the test by running an ultra marathon.
Tracey Else, Tracy Adams, Matt Hunter and Craig Freestone ran loops of either 3.1 or 4.25 miles in distance, every hour on the hour, during a 12-hour period.
Freestone completed 53.04 miles, Adams 42.19, Else 41.17 and Hunter 40.63. All four had a moving time of around eight hours.
Most Read
- 1 Dozens of stolen dogs recovered in police raid on travellers' site
- 2 Civic business as usual for under fire Wisbech mayor
- 3 Police charge collision driver with three offences
- 4 Task force looks at why Covid-19 remains a problem for Wisbech
- 5 Hare courser risks jail if found with any of four dogs
- 6 A47 lorry driver tests positive for cocaine
- 7 Firm withdraws bid to build 52 flats on lorry park
- 8 Should mayor Aigars Balsevics resign, or be asked by Wisbech Town Council to resign?
- 9 Teen cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after collision with van
- 10 Police hail driver for 'taxi ride' to catch suspect