Three Counties Running Club finding novel ways to keep motivated

Published: 4:32 PM March 22, 2021

Jacqueline McGonigle running in the forest of Garvagh for a St Patrick's Day 10K. - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club believe the best way to get through the lockdown is to keep active and motivated - and they certainly did that this week.

To celebrate St Patrick’s Day some ran a 5k dressed in green while Jacqueline McGonigle took part in the Spar Craic Virtual 10k.

Usually held in the streets of Belfast, she opted for a route around Garvagh forest trails in County Londonderry, finishing in one hour 19 minutes 18 seconds.

World Downs Syndrome day was on March 21 and to show support and raise awareness, runners out and about on Sunday word odd socks to symbolise that we are all different.

And four from the club put their mental and physical strength to the test by running an ultra marathon.

Tracey Else, Tracy Adams, Matt Hunter and Craig Freestone ran loops of either 3.1 or 4.25 miles in distance, every hour on the hour, during a 12-hour period.

Freestone completed 53.04 miles, Adams 42.19, Else 41.17 and Hunter 40.63. All four had a moving time of around eight hours.