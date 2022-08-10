Three Counties duo tackle Ironman UK Bolton as Hammond heads to Holkham

Three Counties Running Club duo Andy Woolley and Arthur Sargeant at the Ironman UK event in Bolton - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club members will try their hand at anything, from running, cycling, swimming and triathlons to Ironman events.

Andi Woolley and Arthur Sargeant tested themselves at the gruelling Ironman UK Bolton event, which consisted of a 2.4-mile lake swim, following by a 112-mile bike ride and 26.2-mile run.

Conditions were brutal on the bike ride, with extreme wind and rain to contend with as well as 9,000ft elevation, before the sun came out to make it even harder for the marathon, which had elevation of over 1,200ft.

It was Woolley's first Ironman - and first time running a marathon distance - but he produced an incredible race to finish in a total time, including transitions, of 13:03.48.

His swim was timed at 1:13.08, his bike ride at 6:58.24 and his run 4:33.37.

Sargeant also showed fantastic stamina to complete his swim in 1:20.05, his bike in 8:22.41 and the run in 6:16.55 for an overall time of 16:19.07.

Clubmate David Hammond, meanwhile, took part in the Outlaw Half Holkham event on a very warm day, where the stunning backdrop of the Holkham Estate certainly impressed competitors.

Three Counties Running Club member David Hammond in action at Holkham

After a 1.9k single lap lake swim, athletes had a 90k relatively flat single loop bike ride and a 21k multi lap run on undulating tarmac and hard trails.

Hammond's splits were 35.54 for the swim, 3:36.06 for the bike and 2:57.49 for the run for a total time of 7:21.58.

A group of six members competed in the fourth event of the Peterborough 5k Series hosted by Werrington Joggers on another warm evening last Wednesday.

Gary Bligh led the Three Counties contingent home in 19.55, ahead of Mark Mattless (22.25), Johnny Beesley (22.33), Michelle Brown (24.29), Dawn Ball (25.08) and Anne-Marie Mattless (31.05).

Parkrun results, Downham Market: Steve Rhodes 24.43, Sandra Rhodes 32.23.

King's Lynn: Alice Ingman 28.35, Anne-Marie Mattless 28.56, Keith White 32.10.

Sandringham: Joely Apps 33.20.

Snowden Fields: Colin Apps 28.00.



