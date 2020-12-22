Gallery

Published: 12:52 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 12:53 PM December 22, 2020

This year’s Festive 5k event by the Three Counties Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-Jane Macdonald

Normally this time of the year Three Counties Running Club would be holding their festive Santa 5k run and fun run in Wisbech Park.

Once again, due to Covid-19, this event couldn’t go ahead which was very disappointing.

To try and keep morale up and everyone in the festive spirit, club member Sarah-Jane Macdonald opened up a virtual Santa 5k to club members.

This year’s Festive 5k event by the Three Counties Running Club. - Credit: Supplied

She also invited friends from March Athletics Club to join in the fun.

The point of the event was not times or pace but just people getting out in their festive gear and walking or running 5k and enjoying it.

With the new rules people could run in groups of six keeping at a two-metre distance which helped people to still be able to encourage others whilst following the rules.

There was fantastic support from both clubs with over 50 runners taking part and all in fantastic festive costumes.

There was even a runner from March AC, Wendy Harrison who had to do it on a treadmill as she was having to self-isolate.

This year’s Festive 5k event by the Three Counties Running Club. - Credit: Supplied

There were prizes for best fancy dress costume which went to Kersten Müller from TCRC and James Moon, the dinosaur from March AC who was supported by his little boy Harry.

Thank you to everyone who joined in.

When TCRC hold their GM10K event in November they always raise money to support The Royal British Legion and The Poppy Appeal.

As this year's event had to be a virtual event TCRC still wanted to support their chosen charity. They raised a fantastic amount of £500 which was presented to representative Ian Gray.

This year’s Festive 5k event by the Three Counties Running Club. - Credit: Supplied

Charities are really struggling especially this year with Covid. Events are being cancelled where money would normally be raised.

The Poppy Appeal itself is tens of thousands of pounds down this year and like all charities they need all the support they can.

TCRC would like to thank everyone who entered the Virtual GM10K not only supporting the club but also The Poppy Appeal.