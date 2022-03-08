Three Counties RC hail top 10 at Cambridge half marathon

Three Counties Running Club members at the Cambridge half marathon - Credit: TCRC

Three Counties Running Club saw 10 members set personal bests at the Cambridge half marathon.

First home was Daniel Barnes, taking three minutes off his previous best to clock 1:23.57.

Second-claim athlete Rod Sinnott (1:37.37) and Lee Johnson (1:37.40) were next, before personal bests from Gary Ingrey (1:44.57), Jodie Lee (1:52.28) and Sarah Johnson (1:55.58).

Stephen Rhodes (1:59.29) dipped under two hours, as Terri England (2:05.38) set a new best and Tamara Barnes (2:10.10) and David Hammond (2:11.52) took eight and four minutes respectively off their old marks.

Kim Coultard (2:14.46), Tony Lamb (2:19.51) and Lou Mayer (2:21.31pb) were next, as Laura Vincent (2:25.24) ran a 10-minute personal best and Ewa Szczgielska (2:34.50) took 25 minutes off her previous best.

Joely Apps (35.18) and Colin Apps (40.09) ran the Severn Bridge parkrun, starting in Wales and running into England before returning across the border!

Parkrun results, Woodley: Craig Freestone 21.10; Tracey Else 28.04.

March: Lou Mayer 34.46; Stephanie Knight 43.46.

Flegg High: Steve Rhodes 25.54; Sandra Rhodes 42.20.