Three Counties RC hail top 10 at Cambridge half marathon
- Credit: TCRC
Three Counties Running Club saw 10 members set personal bests at the Cambridge half marathon.
First home was Daniel Barnes, taking three minutes off his previous best to clock 1:23.57.
Second-claim athlete Rod Sinnott (1:37.37) and Lee Johnson (1:37.40) were next, before personal bests from Gary Ingrey (1:44.57), Jodie Lee (1:52.28) and Sarah Johnson (1:55.58).
Stephen Rhodes (1:59.29) dipped under two hours, as Terri England (2:05.38) set a new best and Tamara Barnes (2:10.10) and David Hammond (2:11.52) took eight and four minutes respectively off their old marks.
Kim Coultard (2:14.46), Tony Lamb (2:19.51) and Lou Mayer (2:21.31pb) were next, as Laura Vincent (2:25.24) ran a 10-minute personal best and Ewa Szczgielska (2:34.50) took 25 minutes off her previous best.
Joely Apps (35.18) and Colin Apps (40.09) ran the Severn Bridge parkrun, starting in Wales and running into England before returning across the border!
Parkrun results, Woodley: Craig Freestone 21.10; Tracey Else 28.04.
Most Read
- 1 'Jordan really lived life': Mum on young son's death from heart disease
- 2 Aerial photos show drivers travelling through submerged road in Norfolk
- 3 Nearly 140 drink-driving offences in Cambridgeshire in just 66 days
- 4 Jack's says final goodbye to Chatteris
- 5 'Vintage' caravan goes to auction with no reserve
- 6 Long delays at A1101 Leverington Road and B1169 Dowgate Road
- 7 Man raped two women and defrauded six others he met on dating apps
- 8 BMW driver caught speeding at 127mph
- 9 'Supercarn't park there' Audi R8 worth £100k crashes in Peterborough
- 10 Welsh Open title joy for Wisbech star Perry
March: Lou Mayer 34.46; Stephanie Knight 43.46.
Flegg High: Steve Rhodes 25.54; Sandra Rhodes 42.20.