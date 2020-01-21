Advanced search

Athletics: Three Counties runners out in force

PUBLISHED: 15:49 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 21 January 2020

Three Counties RC members face the camera

Three Counties RC members were out in force at parkrun and cross-country events.

Nine youngsters were in a field of 36 at the Wisbech junior parkrun, with Maisie Macdonald first home in a new best of 8.31.

Joshua Trundle (9.59), Isaac Western (10.16), Jake Trundle (11.37), Daniel Beitans (11.41), Hayden Hall (11.59), Annika Beitane (13.08), Rowan Coultard (13.27) and Tyler Barnes (18.24) also ran.

Oliver Knott (12.27) and brother Edward (15.09) ran the Kings Lynn junior parkrun.

A group of 13 adult members ran the Ryston XC Series at Shouldham, led home by Andi Woolley (20.51) and Jonny Clark (21.43) in personal bests.

Others: Nick Clarey 23.21, Vicki Newton 23.44, Phil Newton 24.04, Arthur Sargent 24.27, Sarah Johnson 24.52, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 25.10, Donna Johnson 27.01, Victoria May 27.12, Matt Hunter 27.13, Lisa Woolley 35.56, Jodie Clark 36.05.

Parkrun, Kings Lynn: Matthew Knott 21.32, Tracey Else 26.01, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 26.25.

March: Steve Rhodes 23.53, Melvin Green 28.53, Victoria May 29.01, Laura Vincent 33.13, Jonathan Quail 1:00.34, Donna Johnson 1:00.34.

Snowden Fields: Colin Apps 23.57.

