Published: 3:18 PM February 1, 2021

From left: Zoe, Thea and Steve Clarke with their medals. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Runners were focussed on being in the ‘RED’ throughout January in a bid to keep fit during lockdown.

Three Counties Running Club members took part in RED January, meaning Run Every Day, where runners logged their distance each day.

Vicki Drake covered 180 miles in 31 days and will donate to a mental health charity, while husband and wife duo Tony and Sarah Lamb ran an extra day to complete the challenge after starting the Virtual Marham 10k on December 31.

Steve Clarke decided to run 50 miles for January in his recovery from a torn calf muscle, while his wife Zoe and daughter Thea ran a total half-marathon distance of 13.1 miles last month, the most miles they have ever ran in a month.

TCRC pair Phil and Vicki Newton completed 100 miles in the ‘2020 can jog on, run for all challenge’ for the Jane Tomlinson Appeal between December 26 and January 6, which supports children’s health and wellbeing and to improve the lives of those with cancer.

Meanwhile, Dawn Ball claimed first female and finished eighth overall at the Virtual Sandringham 10k, crossing in a watch time of 51:12.

TCRC members are ready and focussed on their February virtual challenges, including an iron man, half-marathon charity runs and the Route 66 challenge.