Tracey's turkey trot marathon tops off Steve's rollercoaster run

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 5:05 PM December 8, 2021
Tracey Else of Three Counties Running Club at marathon near Cambridge

Tracey Else of Three Counties Running Club took part in the zig-zag event called the turkey trot at Horseheath near Cambridge. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

A turkey trot delight awaited Three Counties member Tracey Else as she tackled her first trail marathon.  

Tracey took part in the zig-zag event called the turkey trot at Horseheath near Cambridge where each runner had six hours to complete as many laps as they could. 

Amid tepid weather conditions caused by Storm Arwen, Tracey finished in a time of four hours, 58 minutes and one second. 

Steve Clarke took part in the Alton Towers half-marathon, starting and finishing at the theme park consisting of two laps. 

Steve finished in 2:34:17. 

PARKRUN RESULTS 

King’s Lynn  

Daniel Barnes 18:48 7th/218; Gary Bligh 19:19 10th/218 (2nd in age); Rickie Trundle 20:11 19th/218; Tamara Barnes 27:27; Matt Hunter 27:41; Mark Mattless 27:41; David Hammond 29:58. 

Great Notley 

Lee Johnson 20:12 5th/115; Sarah Johnson 25:51. 

March 

Donna Johnson 27:31; Melvin Green 30:16; Lou Mayer 34:43; Laura Vincent 43:18; Ella Lines 43:25. 

Whittlesey  

Colin Apps 28:25; Joely Apps 36:27. 

Running
Wisbech News
Fenland News

