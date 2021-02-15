News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > Sport

Ambitious runner covers gruelling duathlon in latest lockdown test

Logo Icon

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 5:07 PM February 15, 2021   
Three Counties member runs for Cancer Research UK

Mandy Doggett ran 56 miles in 11 days this month to raise £100 for Cancer Research UK. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

A running club member who wanted something different to focus on during lockdown decided to complete 55 kilometres in over two hours. 

Kersten Müller of Three Counties Running Club set himself the challenge of a 10k run, followed by a 40k cycle ride and a 5k run as part of ‘the Winter 21 Duathlon’.  

Despite knowing where to improve, Kersten achieved the feat in an impressive time of 2:25:21. 

Meanwhile, TCRC member Mandy Doggett ran 56 miles in 11 days this month to raise £100 for Cancer Research UK as Sarah-jane Macdonald completed the virtual Edinburgh Half Marathon. 

Usually, the course starts in the grounds of the city’s university before going through the city centre, past the Scottish Parliament building and onto Musselburgh. 

Runner completes virtual Edinburgh Half Marathon

Sarah-jane Macdonald with her medal for finishing the virtual Edinburgh Half Marathon. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

You may also want to watch:

The event is perhaps one of the fastest half-marathons in the world with a descent of almost 90 metres to near sea level. 

However, Sarah-jane took in the sights and sounds from Wisbech to West Walton, covering the 13.1 mile route in 1:57:45. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car
  2. 2 Headteacher hails 'phenomenal' engagement during Covid pandemic
  3. 3 Bashed bridge hit on the day it re-opened after two-year closure
  1. 4 Eye catching fountain is frozen in time
  2. 5 Kayak beats floods with Valentine's Day pub 'meal deal'
  3. 6 MP well pleased with £198,000 Government spending on village hall
  4. 7 Village prepares for funeral of baby boy killed when van crashed into his pram
  5. 8 Queen Mary Centre to offer rapid Covid-19 tests for key workers
  6. 9 College of West Anglia looking for paid Covid-19 test site staff
  7. 10 BBC apologises for describing Labour councillor as 'working mum'
Athletics
Wisbech News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lindsay Edgley helped to pull a driver out of their car after it overturned into a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech.

Five 'heroes' rescue driver whose car overturned into water-filled dyke

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A driver was taken to hospital after their car crashed and overturned in a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech.

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into dyke

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
One person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision in Lynn Road, Walsoken.

Driver cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two  burglaries that happened in March and Wisbech

Farming equipment and motorcross bike stolen in two burglaries

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus