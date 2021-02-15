Published: 5:07 PM February 15, 2021

Mandy Doggett ran 56 miles in 11 days this month to raise £100 for Cancer Research UK. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

A running club member who wanted something different to focus on during lockdown decided to complete 55 kilometres in over two hours.

Kersten Müller of Three Counties Running Club set himself the challenge of a 10k run, followed by a 40k cycle ride and a 5k run as part of ‘the Winter 21 Duathlon’.

Despite knowing where to improve, Kersten achieved the feat in an impressive time of 2:25:21.

Meanwhile, TCRC member Mandy Doggett ran 56 miles in 11 days this month to raise £100 for Cancer Research UK as Sarah-jane Macdonald completed the virtual Edinburgh Half Marathon.

Usually, the course starts in the grounds of the city’s university before going through the city centre, past the Scottish Parliament building and onto Musselburgh.

Sarah-jane Macdonald with her medal for finishing the virtual Edinburgh Half Marathon. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

The event is perhaps one of the fastest half-marathons in the world with a descent of almost 90 metres to near sea level.

However, Sarah-jane took in the sights and sounds from Wisbech to West Walton, covering the 13.1 mile route in 1:57:45.