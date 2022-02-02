News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cause for celebration thanks to Alice's half-marathon

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 5:19 PM February 2, 2022
Alice Ingman of Three Counties in Florida

Three Counties Running Club member Alice Ingman completed the Town of Celebration half-marathon in Florida. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

A Three Counties Running Club member took to the streets of Florida as part of the Town of Celebration half-marathon. 

Alice Ingman completed the course last weekend, which aims to raise at least $35,000 to fund scholarships for high school seniors across Osceola County. 

With an average high temperature of 71 degrees and a low of 48 degrees, it is usually suitable conditions for running. 

The half-marathon ended up being a cold run for Alice with a start temperature of –1 degrees, but the sun made conditions feel slightly warmer. 

But she managed to carry on and finish in a time of 2:17:16. 

PARKRUN RESULTS 

March 

Jonathan Quail 23:05 (13th/126); Melvin Green 29:35; Sarah Lamb 32:06 (3rd in age); Laura Vincent 32:21; Tracey Else 32:21; Steve Clarke 32:32.

Coed Cefn-pwll-du 

Colin Apps 37:52; Joely Apps 38:33.

Chilton Fields 

Steve Rhodes 25:43; Sandra Rhodes 32:35.

Sandringham  

Lou Mayer 32:38 CPB.

Running
