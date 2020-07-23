Three Counties members support Focus4Fitness event
PUBLISHED: 15:33 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 23 July 2020
Archant
Three Counties Running Club saw five members take part in a virtual event organised by Focus4Fitness.
Participants had a total of 28 days to cover the marathon distance of 26.2 miles, with the event raising funds for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital Charity.
Among those taking part were Sandra and Steve Rhodes, Trudy Sayell, Lee Johnson and Sarah-jane Macdonald, with the event raising over £5,000.
The latest club challenge was called TCRC Bingo, with each member having access to a bingo board of different tasks.
Some of the activites were to run three times a week, run a 5k, eat cake after a run and complete 25 press-ups, to name a few. Members had to try and get four corners, one line, two lines or a full house in another great challenge set by one of their own that anyone could participate in.
This weekend sees Three Counties RC taking part in a friendly challenge against March AC, namely the Virtual Mini Round Norfolk Relay.
