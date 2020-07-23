Advanced search

Three Counties members support Focus4Fitness event

PUBLISHED: 15:33 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 23 July 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Archant

Three Counties Running Club saw five members take part in a virtual event organised by Focus4Fitness.

Sandra and Steve RhodesSandra and Steve Rhodes

Participants had a total of 28 days to cover the marathon distance of 26.2 miles, with the event raising funds for the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital Charity.

You may also want to watch:

Among those taking part were Sandra and Steve Rhodes, Trudy Sayell, Lee Johnson and Sarah-jane Macdonald, with the event raising over £5,000.

The latest club challenge was called TCRC Bingo, with each member having access to a bingo board of different tasks.

Trudy SayellTrudy Sayell

Some of the activites were to run three times a week, run a 5k, eat cake after a run and complete 25 press-ups, to name a few. Members had to try and get four corners, one line, two lines or a full house in another great challenge set by one of their own that anyone could participate in.

This weekend sees Three Counties RC taking part in a friendly challenge against March AC, namely the Virtual Mini Round Norfolk Relay.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Councillor calls police after second councillor denies two other councillors’ access to a castle. Confused? Probably

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Town Centre , Wisbech Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Man who threatened to shoot his partner and ‘get rid’ of her body after she didn’t get his cigarettes is jailed

David Cheetham from Wisbech has been jailed after he threatened to shoot his partner and ‘get rid’ of her body after an argument about cigarettes. Picture: Cambs Cops

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘I will miss them every day’ - Wisbech school’s longest serving teacher retires

Gerwyn Williams, Thomas Clarkson Academy's longest serving teacher retires after 35 years. Here, Mr Williams is photographed with former pupils who now also teach at the school. Pictures: Thomas Clarkson Academy

‘Generous hero’ commended for making and supplying face masks for hospitals during coronavirus pandemic

Alex Neal, of Wisbech, has been making and supplying face masks for local hospitals and surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been commended for his random act of kindness by his father Stephen Neal. Picture: STEPHEN NEAL

Most Read

Councillor calls police after second councillor denies two other councillors’ access to a castle. Confused? Probably

Aerial of Wisbech Castle. Town Centre , Wisbech Monday 20 July 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Man who threatened to shoot his partner and ‘get rid’ of her body after she didn’t get his cigarettes is jailed

David Cheetham from Wisbech has been jailed after he threatened to shoot his partner and ‘get rid’ of her body after an argument about cigarettes. Picture: Cambs Cops

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with severe leg injuries following crash

A motorcylist has been left with severe leg injuries following a crash on the A1101 Town Street near to Upwell Methodist Church. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘I will miss them every day’ - Wisbech school’s longest serving teacher retires

Gerwyn Williams, Thomas Clarkson Academy's longest serving teacher retires after 35 years. Here, Mr Williams is photographed with former pupils who now also teach at the school. Pictures: Thomas Clarkson Academy

‘Generous hero’ commended for making and supplying face masks for hospitals during coronavirus pandemic

Alex Neal, of Wisbech, has been making and supplying face masks for local hospitals and surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic. He has been commended for his random act of kindness by his father Stephen Neal. Picture: STEPHEN NEAL

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Three Counties members support Focus4Fitness event

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

New stretch of A14 is “crucial” to economic recovery from coronavirus pandemic

The official opening of the stretch of road took place in February

Party, cake, cards and flowers at ‘great character’ Eva’s 100th birthday celebration

Eva McAdam celebrating her 100th birthday at Lyncroft Care Home in Wisbech on Wednesday, July 22. Picture: Supplied

‘It’s bigger than we thought’: Grandparents build garden pirate ship in lockdown

Soham grandparents Linda and Terry Skinner built their three grandchildren this pirate ship from the ground up during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Submitted