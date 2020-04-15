Three Counties Running Club members keep active in lockdown

Three Counties Running Club members have managed to stay reasonably active during the UK lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The club are following strict guidelines as set out by the England Athletics Association and government, which involves the suspension of all organised activity until at least the end of May with no group or club running events.

Only solo runs or with members of the same household are permitted, with only one activity per day – be it walking, running or cycling – and social distancing of at least two metres.

This has come as a blow to some, with running important for physical wellbeling and mental health, but Three Counties RC members have tried to make the best of the situation, making video clips while out for their daily exercise or when they have returned, or event if they are struggling for motivation to get out and about.

Four members were due to run the London Landmarks half marathon on March 29, which was postponed along with a host of other races.

As a result, clubmates Debbie Agger, Sarah Johnson, Tracy Pratt and Tony Lamb all decided to run their very own Solo Local Landmarks race around Wisbech and surrounding villages.

Pratt was running to support Breast Cancer Now after being diagnosed with the disease herself 16 months ago and having battle through the treatment.

One in seven women in the UK will develop breast cancer and the money raised will go towards research taking place in the labs and the life-changing care and support.

Johnson was also running for her chosen charity, The Pituitary Foundation, who she supported last year.

Many patients will require life-long drug treatments and monitoring of their condition.

With parkrun events also being cancelled on Saturdays, members have wanted to keep up the weekend tradition by going out on their own 5k run or by completing laps of their gardens.

Tracey Else had to run 150 laps to reach her 5k target!