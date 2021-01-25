Published: 12:00 PM January 25, 2021

Kicking Blue Monday into the distance was the aim of the game for Three Counties Running Club in their latest lockdown challenge.

Members had to try and find as many things as possible that were in the colour blue and turn frowns, caused by what is known as the most depressing day of the year, into beaming sunshine smiles.

Some members were inventive and with the weather being cold and icy, they could easily include pictures of themselves.

Three Counties Running Club members were tasked with kicking Blue Monday into touch in their latest lockdown challenges. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Meanwhile, TCRC member Zoe Gourley took part in a virtual challenge of her own.

Zoe ran the ‘don’t be the same, be different’ virtual run, where you could choose any distance to run, from 5k to a marathon of 26.2 miles.

Zoe completed her virtual half marathon by running in her local area and finished in an impressive time of just over two hours, despite the wintry conditions.

More challenges and virtual runs are yet to come for Three Counties Running Club.