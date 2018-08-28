Advanced search

Athletics: Three Counties members enjoy latest challenges

PUBLISHED: 17:30 24 January 2019

Three Counties Running Club members face the camera

Archant

Three Counties Running Club members took on more challenges on another eventful weekend.

A group of five were among a field of 433 at the 30th annual Folksworth 15-mile race, which included two laps of an undulating course on country roads.

Three fairly steep hills on each lap made it a good test and great marathon training, with Graham Rushmer clocking a best of 1:57.08.

Sarah-Jane Macdonald (2:14.51), Sarah Clark (2:16.15), Arthur Sargent (2:20.16) and Kim Coulthard (2:24.58) also beat previous bests.

Five other members ran 5k and 10k at Snetterton Race Track, with Elisabeth Sennit-Clough clocing 20.41 over the shorter distance to finish first in her age group.

Husband Tim Clough (43.27) led the way over the longer distance, ahead of Mark Mattless (48.56), Marc Martin (55.20) and Anne-Marie Mattless (65.32).

Club members were in junior parkrun action, with Maisie Macdonald (9.33) first girl and second overall.

Others: Hayden Hall 10:19, Casey Grange 10:34, Keira Fines 10:42, Stephanie Harbord 11:18, Issac Western 11:40, Kallum Hall 12:45, Rowan Coultard 17:56.

Kings Lynn: Matthew Knott 21:07, Jonny Clark 21:45, Aaron Petts 23:08, Dawn Ball 25:06, Jayne Spurrier 26:06, Sarah Melton-Whitelam 26:14, Sarah Lamb 30:53, Steve Whitelam 31:22. March: Donna Johnson 30:19, Melvin Green 32:31. Market Rasen: Colin Apps 24:15.

Whittlesey: Justin Showell 22:14.

