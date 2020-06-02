Three Counties put their maths to the test in latest lockdown challenge
Three Counties Running Club got their mathematical brains in check as part of this week’s barcode challenge.
Members had seven days to complete the challenge, where they had to run or walk the distance given from their parkrun code number, either in miles or kilometres.
For example, if your barcode number was A1572351, the total distance to cover would be 24 miles done on one run as the digits add up to 24, or you could split into two, three, four or up to seven runs.
Although the heat made matters tough, there were great efforts by those who took part, some covering double the distance they would normally do in a week.
Those who took part were: Tracey Else 36, Sarah-jane Macdonald 27, Alice Ingman 36, Sarah Lamb 16, Dawn Ball 27, Sandra Rhodes 39, Anne-Marie Mattless 27, Matt Hunter 24, Mandy Doggett 40, Victoria May 23, Janette Smith 29, Tony Lamb 22, Jayne Spurrier 33, Colin Apps 22 and Amy Baxter 23.
Next week’s challenge will be given to members on Monday, June 8.
