Andi Woolley is flying the Three Counties Running Club high as he competed in an Ironman event in Bahrain. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club have hailed their own version of Iron Man in the form of Andi Woolley.

Andi took part in an Ironman event to mark his 50th birthday, having to train indoors for three to four months for the event since moving to Bahrain with wife Lisa.

But after over 3,800ft on the bike and climbing 580ft with his run, a 1.2 mile ocean swim, a 56-mile bike ride and 13.1 miles of running, Andi finished the event in 6:07:53.

Andi’s first Olympic triathlon was also a success, winning first place in his age group and 35th out of 259 participants.

His first running race since moving to Wisbech was the Royal Bahrain Night Half Marathon, and despite windy conditions, Andi claimed a personal best of 1:35:01.

And he backed that up with a 20th-placed finish at the Bahrain ASTC triathlon Asian Cup event, which consisted of a 0.75km swim, a 20km bike ride and a 5k run.

There was also time for Andi to take part in the Bahrain Cross Island Desert Race, completing the 16.5k race in fifth for his age group amid an average temperature of 28 degrees.