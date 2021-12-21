Three Counties Running Club Member, Craig Freestone, has been tackling a series of ultramarathons around the UK. - Credit: Three Counties Running Club

A member of Three Counties Running Club in Wisbech has been tackling a series of ultramarathons – some of the hardest races possible in the UK.

Newly-joined member Craig Freestone, who is described as ‘one tough cookie’ has previously taken part in numerous half and full marathons.

He's now taking on the challenge of running a series of harder races on different terrains.

So far, Craig has taken on the endurance life ultra in South Devon, where the coastal trail series was born.

The course is contained within an area of outstanding natural beauty and is simultaneously picturesque and punishing.

Craig covered the tough 33.5 miles in an ‘incredible’ time of 6 hours and 28 minutes.

If this wasn’t enough, Craig has also taken on one of the rat race challenge series called man vs trilogy.

His first event of the series was the man vs coast on the famous coastline in the British Isles.

The breath-taking 25-mile route takes in high cliffs, brooding moorland, picture-perfect beaches, crashing waves, big swells, rough-hewn rocks, water jumps and short swims.

A spokesperson said: “The race is definitely one for the adventurer!

“On a blistering hot day Craig had a fantastic run finishing in a great time of four hours and 54 minutes.”

After that, Craig was ready to tackle the next one in the series, the classic man vs lakes.

The start of the race was a surreal crossing of the quicksands of Morecambe Bay, before heading north through mountainous country on a rollercoaster running route that brings you to the foot of England’s most famous lake.

The runners then proceed higher into the hills and forests of the area and immerse themselves into the lake itself, tackling short wades, jumps and an amazingly bold floating assault course.

A spokesperson said: “The course helps the runner to rack up a whopping 4200ft of ascent before the final push.

“Again, it was another blistering day and Craig had to drink out of Lake Windermere as he ran out of water.”

Craig completed this gruelling 29.5-mile event in a ‘cracking ‘time of six hours and 24 minutes.

He's now gearing up to hopefully tackle the third event in the series sometime next year to complete the trilogy.

