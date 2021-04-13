News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Runners caught in their 'runderwear' for Three Counties

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 9:51 AM April 13, 2021   
Three Counties Runderwear festival Tony Lamb

Tony Lamb took part in the Runderwear festival with wife Sarah between April 2-4. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

It was all systems go for Three Counties Running Club, with some caught in their ‘runderwear’. 

Husband and wife duo Tony and Sarah Lamb competed in the Runderwear festival where they had to run 10k between April 2-4; Tony finished in 1:02:12 while Sarah crossed in 1:04:36. 

Four TCRC members also took part in a memorial run for Keith Hall, who died in 2019 and was a founder member of Thorney Running Club in 1986. 

Three Counties Runderwear festival

Sarah Lamb with her medal and certificate after completing the Runderwear 10k. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

The virtual run on March 28 saw junior runner Maisie Macdonald finish fourth female and 10th overall in the 3k race in a time of 15:17. 

In the 10k event, Dawn Ball finished in 53:31, Alice Ingman achieved a personal best of 55:39 while Sarah-jane Macdonald walked the route due to health issues. 

Mother and daughter Three Counties Keith Hall memorial run

Sarah-jane and Maisie Macdonald with their medals after competing in the Keith Hall memorial run. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties runner personal best Keith Hall run

Alice Ingman achieved a personal best in the Keith Hall memorial run event. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

There was more success for TCRC as Mandy Doggett covered 125 miles for the month of March, her longest monthly run so far. 

Dawn Ball Three Counties Keith Hall run

Dawn Ball also finished the Keith Hall memorial run 10k for Three Counties Running Club - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

The Wisbech junior parkrun restarts on Sunday, April 18 from 9am at Wisbech Park, where only children between four and 10-years-old can take part due to Covid-19 restrictions. 

Those taking part must bring their barcode to the parkrun and should sign up in advance on the parkrun website. 

