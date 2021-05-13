News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Battle of the halves in pleasing displays for Three Counties Running Club

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 9:00 AM May 13, 2021   
Jacqueline McGonigle Three Counties

Jacqueline McGonigle ran the Belfast City virtual half-marathon in a time of 2:30:57. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

It was a battle of the halves as Three Counties Running Club geared up on both sides of the Irish Sea. 

Jacqueline McGonigle laced up her trainers for the Belfast City virtual half-marathon, which takes runners around the town of Magherafelt and the village of Castledawson with 600ft of elevation. 

A tough all-road course with plenty of hills, which Jacqueline, who thought the route was very enjoyable, completed in a time of 2:30:57. 

Alice Ingman wins international award Three Counties

Alice Ingman was confirmed in the top 100 virtual runners worldwide over 15k. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Alice Ingman completed the virtual runners Easter 15k run in a personal best (PB) of 1:29:08, winning a medal, certificate and confirmation she finished in the top 100 virtual runners worldwide over 15k. 

Meanwhile, Sarah-jane Macdonald ran the virtual Run Nation England half-marathon in 2:04:30. 

Sarah-jane Macdonald Three Counties

Sarah-jane Macdonald ran the virtual Run Nation England half-marathon in 2:04:30. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Fifty-nine children between the ages of four and 10-yaers-old took part in the junior parkrun at Wisbech Park across a free timed 2k event. 

Isaac Western was the first TCRC runner home in a PB of 9:31, while there were also PBs for Daniel Beitans (9:55) and Callum Bates (10:56) as Annika Beitane finished in 13:29. 

