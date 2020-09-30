Advanced search

Wisbech tennis star, 15, adds county titles to impressive collection

PUBLISHED: 11:45 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:46 30 September 2020

One of Wisbech’s tennis stars has added more silverware to his collection following an impressive season.

Seth Briggs-Williams, 15, has added the county under 16 boys singles title, alongside the county under 18s men’s singles trophy and county men’s doubles championships, in what has been a trophy-laden campaign.

Seth, a member of Wisbech Tennis Club and a pupil at the town’s Thomas Clarkson Academy, retained his men’s singles accolade for this year with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Bruno Maraschin.

Wisbech Tennis Club wrapped up a full finals day earlier this month where Seth captained his team to near glory against Genia Giles’ side, which had to be separated on bonus points.

MORE: Wisbech Tennis Club wrap up finals day with dramatic finish in Fed tournament

For more information on membership and the club, visit www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk or their Facebook page.

