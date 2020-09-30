Wisbech tennis star, 15, adds county titles to impressive collection

Seth Briggs-Williams added the county under 16s and under 18s singles titles alongside the men’s doubles championships to his already impressive collection this season. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY Archant

One of Wisbech’s tennis stars has added more silverware to his collection following an impressive season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Seth Briggs-Williams added the county under 16s and under 18s singles titles alongside the men’s doubles championships to his already impressive collection this season. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY Seth Briggs-Williams added the county under 16s and under 18s singles titles alongside the men’s doubles championships to his already impressive collection this season. Picture: SUE TOLLIDAY

Seth Briggs-Williams, 15, has added the county under 16 boys singles title, alongside the county under 18s men’s singles trophy and county men’s doubles championships, in what has been a trophy-laden campaign.

Seth, a member of Wisbech Tennis Club and a pupil at the town’s Thomas Clarkson Academy, retained his men’s singles accolade for this year with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Bruno Maraschin.

Wisbech Tennis Club wrapped up a full finals day earlier this month where Seth captained his team to near glory against Genia Giles’ side, which had to be separated on bonus points.

MORE: Wisbech Tennis Club wrap up finals day with dramatic finish in Fed tournament

For more information on membership and the club, visit www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk or their Facebook page.

You may also want to watch: