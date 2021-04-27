News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tennis club excited for future with new floodlit courts

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:00 AM April 27, 2021   
Wisbech Tennis Club new hard courts

Wisbech Tennis Club have launched two new floodlit courts at their Harecroft Road home, which will enable players to use them all-year round. - Credit: Sue Tolliday

Wisbech Tennis Club can look forward to welcoming players all-year round thanks to their new courts. 

The club has launched two new floodlit tarmac courts at its home on Harecroft Road, which have been painted red and green. 

A spokesperson for Wisbech Tennis Club said: “These complement the existing two artificial clay courts, enabling the club to have four floodlit courts available for all-year round play and complete their development programme.   

“Situated behind the clubhouse is a purpose-built fully enclosed mini court, which is suitable for children, less mobile adults and is also an alternative to full tennis.” 

Last summer, over £25,000 had been raised to help the club build two new courts. 

Players can also take part in the club’s new box league singles competition, with five leagues of four to five players in a bid to give members more competitive singles play. 

For more information, call 07549 263767, email wtcmembership@hotmail.co.uk, visit: https://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk/ or Wisbech Tennis Club’s Facebook page

Wisbech News

