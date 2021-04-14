News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Tennis club makes the most of Easter break with return

Daniel Mason

Published: 9:29 AM April 14, 2021   
Youngsters attend Wisbech Tennis Club Easter sessions

Wisbech Tennis Club held three days of sessions over the Easter break as Covid-19 restrictions eased. - Credit: Sue Tolliday

This month has meant a return to tennis for many youngsters across the country, none more so than at Wisbech Tennis Club. 

As Covid-19 restrictions ease, the club took the chance to hold three days' worth of activities for junior players over the Easter break. 

The club’s coaching provider, On2Court, organised the sessions with several different groups taking advantage of physical activity. 

A Wisbech Tennis Club spokesperson said: “Led by coach Bruno Maraschin and assisted by volunteer Harry Goldspink, there were two different age group sessions held, with the 5-9 and 10-17 years of age practising different levels of skills and games.” 

Youngsters back at Wisbech Tennis Club after lockdown

Wisbech Tennis Club held three days of sessions over the Easter break as Covid-19 restrictions eased. - Credit: Sue Tolliday

The club, based on Harecroft Road, offers memberships including daytime adult, mini court and junior, as well as regular club nights and daytime sessions if wanting to play within a group. 

For more information on the club, visit: https://www.wisbechtennisclub.org.uk/, call 07549 263767 or find Wisbech Lawn Tennis Club on Facebook

