Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community award success for Wisbech Tennis Club as it picks up major award

PUBLISHED: 14:26 23 April 2019

Wisbech Tennis Club has won the Lawn Tennis Association county award for community tennis club of the year. Sue Beel and Sue Pitcher with the award at Wisbech Tennis Club. Picture; SUE TOLLIDAY

Wisbech Tennis Club has won the Lawn Tennis Association county award for community tennis club of the year. Sue Beel and Sue Pitcher with the award at Wisbech Tennis Club. Picture; SUE TOLLIDAY

Archant

Celebrations took place at Wisbech Tennis Club which has won an important award.

The club says it is “proud to announce” that it has been awarded the Lawn Tennis Association county award for community tennis club of the year.

The award was presented to Sue Beel and Sue Pitcher who received this on behalf of the club's volunteers, representing Wisbech Tennis Club at the county's annual general meeting in Cambridge.

Club chairman Sue Pitcher was delighted at the success.

She said: “I am very pleased that our club has been recognised for the work we do all the year round to support the community of Wisbech.”

She said Wisbech Tennis Club provided a warm welcome to new members “whatever their age or experience”.

She said it was an excellent place to visit to make new friends and play tennis at a level suitable for their ability.

“The important role we play in helping local community groups to enjoy keeping fit and active and have a go at tennis has also been highlighted as a real success for the club,” she said.

Most Read

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Volunteers prepare to put on the first of their summer shows at Wisbech Bandstand - local acts feature at the first event of 2019

Wisbech Bandstand begins their 2019 summer season on May 19 featuring these acts: Welney based band, ‘ill Me Kate with Jay Fox a soloist from Wisbech as the supporting act.Picture; ARTISTS

LETTER ‘We’re shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements’ for Fenland poll

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Roads policing crackdown in the Fens

Police carried out an operation on roads across the Fens Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Most Read

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Volunteers prepare to put on the first of their summer shows at Wisbech Bandstand - local acts feature at the first event of 2019

Wisbech Bandstand begins their 2019 summer season on May 19 featuring these acts: Welney based band, ‘ill Me Kate with Jay Fox a soloist from Wisbech as the supporting act.Picture; ARTISTS

LETTER ‘We’re shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements’ for Fenland poll

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Roads policing crackdown in the Fens

Police carried out an operation on roads across the Fens Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Fire destroys former Toys R Us store in Peterborough - it took fire crews five hours to make sure blaze was out

Multiple Fire crews tackle blaze at closed Toys R Us store. Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough Tuesday 23 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

LETTER ‘We’re shocked and appalled by the Conservative leaflets attacking these candidates by making disparaging false statements’ for Fenland poll

Michael and Virginia Bucknor who have criticised Tory leaflets in forthcoming eleciton. Picture; ARCHANT

Custom Kahn-converted Range Rover worth more than £110,000 new stolen in suspected keyless theft in Guyhirn

John Embling’s custom Kahn Design-converted Range Rover Autobiography stolen from his Guyhirn home. Picture: JOHN EMBLING

Community award success for Wisbech Tennis Club as it picks up major award

Wisbech Tennis Club has won the Lawn Tennis Association county award for community tennis club of the year. Sue Beel and Sue Pitcher with the award at Wisbech Tennis Club. Picture; SUE TOLLIDAY

Ely Cathedral packed for evensong to say a special thankyou to retiring director of music Paul Trepte

Paul Trepte, Director of Music at Ely Cathedral retired after 29 years at the Easter Sunday service. Picture: Keith Heppell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists