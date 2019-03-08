Community award success for Wisbech Tennis Club as it picks up major award

Wisbech Tennis Club has won the Lawn Tennis Association county award for community tennis club of the year. Sue Beel and Sue Pitcher with the award at Wisbech Tennis Club. Picture; SUE TOLLIDAY Archant

Celebrations took place at Wisbech Tennis Club which has won an important award.

The club says it is “proud to announce” that it has been awarded the Lawn Tennis Association county award for community tennis club of the year.

The award was presented to Sue Beel and Sue Pitcher who received this on behalf of the club's volunteers, representing Wisbech Tennis Club at the county's annual general meeting in Cambridge.

Club chairman Sue Pitcher was delighted at the success.

She said: “I am very pleased that our club has been recognised for the work we do all the year round to support the community of Wisbech.”

She said Wisbech Tennis Club provided a warm welcome to new members “whatever their age or experience”.

She said it was an excellent place to visit to make new friends and play tennis at a level suitable for their ability.

“The important role we play in helping local community groups to enjoy keeping fit and active and have a go at tennis has also been highlighted as a real success for the club,” she said.