Macdonald completes 54-mile run for Batten Disease charity

Sarah-jane Macdonald had fantastic support on her 54-mile run, from morning until midnight Archant

Three Counties Running Club member Sarah-jane Macdonald ran the Virtual London to Brighton Challenge in support of the Batten Disease Family Association charity.

With the real event cancelled, runners had the chance to achieve the 54-mile distance over a month, but Macdonald decided to complete it in 24 hours.

Macdonald chose to draw attention to the Batten Disease and the impact on the lives of Meadowgate Academy friend and work colleague Sarah Dodkin and her family, husband Ben and their three boys Finley (9), Arthur (7) and Harrison (4).

The life-limiting and degenerative neurological disease is extremely rare, with the strand CLN3 affecting only 30 children in the UK, but Finlay and Harrison suffer from it and will lose their sight, memory and physical abilities.

The BDFA offers vital support to families, but desperately needs support and the Pedal4memories fundraising drive devised by the Dodkins is working to raise money to help fulfil the boys’ wish lists, while supporting other families devastated by the cruel disease.

Macdonald started her challenge at 6am and finished just after midnight, with fantastic support from Three Counties members, junior runners Josh, Jake, Rowan, Imogen and Maisie, who either ran with her, ran bits with her, offered cycle support, plenty of cheers and a water station at 19 iles which was most needed as the temperature rose.

Supporters were out in Leverington, Walpole, Wisbech and Elm, lining the high street at 10pm to cheer Macdonald on at 48 miles as tiredness began to kick in.

Macdonald said: “This is such a fantastic cause for a wonderful family and hopefully by me doing this little thing in comparison can help to raise awareness and hopefully help fund the research that is drastically needed to find out more about this very cruel disease.

Sarah-jane Macdonald with daughter Maisie and husband Angus at the end of her 54-mile run Sarah-jane Macdonald with daughter Maisie and husband Angus at the end of her 54-mile run

“I’d like say a massive thank you not only to all of TCRC but everyone who came out and supported me by either their messages of support, shouting at me as I went by or donating to the charity, I really appreciate your support.

“Thank you to the wonderful staff at Meadowgate Academy, my family and friends and most of all Team Dodkin who were also out on route even at 10.30pm at night. My wonderful friends Sarah Johnson and Sarah Clark who fished out their head torches to run the final nine miles in the night to get me to the end and they definitely saw me at my worst. Thank you all.”

To donate go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pedal4memories.

