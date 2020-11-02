Taekwondo experts help students achieve perfect results at latest belt grading exams
PUBLISHED: 14:18 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:18 02 November 2020
Archant
Taekwondo students achieved a perfect record as they attended their colour belt grading exams.
The Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw 67 pupils attend the colour belt gradings in Ely on Saturday, October 18, with nine attending the highest-ranked black belt star gradings.
To take part in a grading, conducted by 9th Dan taekwondo Grand Masters from across the country, a student needs to have worked for an allotted time and up to a good standard for the grade they are taking.
All students, including children as young as five-years-old, passed their exams, and will receive their grades and belts at presentations this week.
MORE: Martial arts students among medals at British Championships
Coach Mark Farnham said: “A very well done to all of those students taking part in the latest gradings, and thank you to all the senior grades who helped making the grading run safely and efficiently.”
For more information and to join, contact Mark Farnham on 07771644460 or visit https://www.markfarnhamtaekwondo.co.uk/.
WISBECH RESULT: 2nd Kup - Charlotte Beck.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.