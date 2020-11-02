Taekwondo experts help students achieve perfect results at latest belt grading exams

Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw all students taking part in their colour belt grading exams pass. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARK FARNHAM Archant

Taekwondo students achieved a perfect record as they attended their colour belt grading exams.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw all students taking part in their colour belt grading exams pass. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARK FARNHAM Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw all students taking part in their colour belt grading exams pass. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARK FARNHAM

The Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw 67 pupils attend the colour belt gradings in Ely on Saturday, October 18, with nine attending the highest-ranked black belt star gradings.

To take part in a grading, conducted by 9th Dan taekwondo Grand Masters from across the country, a student needs to have worked for an allotted time and up to a good standard for the grade they are taking.

All students, including children as young as five-years-old, passed their exams, and will receive their grades and belts at presentations this week.

MORE: Martial arts students among medals at British Championships

Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw all students taking part in their colour belt grading exams pass. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARK FARNHAM Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw all students taking part in their colour belt grading exams pass. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARK FARNHAM

Coach Mark Farnham said: “A very well done to all of those students taking part in the latest gradings, and thank you to all the senior grades who helped making the grading run safely and efficiently.”

For more information and to join, contact Mark Farnham on 07771644460 or visit https://www.markfarnhamtaekwondo.co.uk/.

WISBECH RESULT: 2nd Kup - Charlotte Beck.

Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw all students taking part in their colour belt grading exams pass. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARK FARNHAM Students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Taekwondo, which runs classes in Wisbech, March and Ely, saw all students taking part in their colour belt grading exams pass. Picture: SUPPLIED/MARK FARNHAM

You may also want to watch: