Three Counties Summer Relay proves big hit with locals at Wisbech Park

PUBLISHED: 08:30 23 August 2019

Competitors face the camera at the Three Counties RC Summer Relays in Wisbech Park

Archant

Three Counties Running Club held their first Summer Relay event in Wisbech Park on Saturday with a fantastic turnout of children, families and club members.

The Wilsons won the under-16s relay race at the Three Counties RC Summer Relays in Wisbech ParkThe Wilsons won the under-16s relay race at the Three Counties RC Summer Relays in Wisbech Park

A total of 28 teams of four took part in the event, put on by TCRC in partnership with Active Fenland, and there were three different relay races.

As well as a 400m relay for under-16s, there was a 600m relay for friends and family and a 1.2k competitive relay.

The winners of the under-16 race were The Wilson children, who were closely followed by Team Marvel...ous - the first TCRC children's team home.

The Wilson Family won the friends and family event, with most of the family members running their second race of the day.

The Wilson family won a 600m relay race at the Three Counties RC Summer Relays in Wisbech ParkThe Wilson family won a 600m relay race at the Three Counties RC Summer Relays in Wisbech Park

And Ryston Runners saw their two entered teams finish first and second in the competitive 13-team relay, as the first TCRC team came home in third place.

A spokesperson said: "It was a fantastic fun day and even the unexpected downpour didn't put a dampener on the event.

"TCRC would like to say a big thank you to everyone who turned up and supported this event by either running, volunteering, supplying rides and food stalls by BT Roadshow, Finchy's and running gifts by Gotta Run.

"All the money raised from the event is going towards coaching courses for selected members of the club to start an official TCRC junior section."

Ryston A won the 1.2k competitive race at the Summer Relays hosted by Three Counties RCRyston A won the 1.2k competitive race at the Summer Relays hosted by Three Counties RC

Six club members took part in the Thorney five-miler on Sunday, with Lee Johnson first home for the club in a best of 31.50.

Michelle Brown clocked 36.53 and was followed Stuart Brown, in a best of 39.27.

Sarah-Jane MacDonald (40.03) just missed out on a sub-40 time and took third in her age group, while Zoe Gourley clocked a new best of 44.16 and Sara Johnson came home in 45.03.

Three Counties members at the Thorney five-milerThree Counties members at the Thorney five-miler

Eight young TCRC members were in a field of 39 at the junior parkrun, with Joshua Trundle fifth in a best of 8.55.

Daniel Beitans (10.39), Stephanie Harbord (11.11), Isaac Western (11.24), Jake Trundle (11.32), Callum Bates (12.43), Annika Beitane (13.25) and Rowan Coultard (15.40) also ran.

*Three Counties Running Club offer free sessions for all abilities at Wisbech Park on Monday (7pm) and Tuesday (9.30am). Club sessions are on Wednesdays (7pm) at Leverington Sports & Social Club and Fridays (7pm) at Long Sutton, meeting at The Church.

Other parkruns, Gorleston Cliffs: Daniel Barnes 19.41; Tamara Barnes 32.07.

Boston: Colin Apps 23.30.

Pontefract: Steve Rhodes 23.43; Sandra Rhodes 33.54.

Sheringham: Jennie Sinclair 38.58.

March: Melvin Green 28.19.

Netley Abbey: Matthew Knott 22.17.

