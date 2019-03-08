Advanced search

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club complete first race of outdoor season in Birmingham

PUBLISHED: 10:07 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 07 May 2019

The mass start for the 5k & 10k men and women and men�s races. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters. Picture: JO TIDMAN

The mass start for the 5k & 10k men and women and men�s races. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters. Picture: JO TIDMAN

Jo Tidman

Birmingham was the venue for this weekend's first race of the outdoor season for local speed skating team, Wisbech Inline Speed.

Back row left to right: Lucy McInerney, Warren Eve, Flynn McGurk, James Eve, Karl Bates, Mike McInerney. Front row left to right: Arthur Buckler, Taylor Barker, Kirby Barker and Leah Barker. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters. Picture: JO TIDMANBack row left to right: Lucy McInerney, Warren Eve, Flynn McGurk, James Eve, Karl Bates, Mike McInerney. Front row left to right: Arthur Buckler, Taylor Barker, Kirby Barker and Leah Barker. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters. Picture: JO TIDMAN

A team of ten skaters took to the track in dry conditions to bring home medals galore!

Competing in age category, Arthur Buckler (Pupil Boys) made a clean sweep in all four of his races with team-mate Taylor Barker hot on his heels.

Taylor showed great potential finishing with two second places and two fourths to narrowly miss out on a well deserved podium spot.

Kirby Barker (Mini Boys) skated impressively to take an overall second place in his category.

Taylor Barker (back) and Arthur Buckler. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters. Picture: JO TIDMANTaylor Barker (back) and Arthur Buckler. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters. Picture: JO TIDMAN

Flynn McGurk (Youth Boys) and Warren Eve (Junior Boys) skated tactical races together achieving 1st place in each of their age categories with fellow teammate James Eve (youth) finishing in overall second place.

Female skaters Leah Barker (Mini Girls) and Lucy McInerney (Junior Girls) also finished in first place in their respective age categories, Leah showing great determination despite carrying an injury from training.

Mike McInerney took overall second place in the competitive Senior Men's races. The team were joined by Karl Bates (Senior Men) skating for the first time at Birmingham.

Flynn leads from Lucy, Warren and James. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters. Picture: JO TIDMANFlynn leads from Lucy, Warren and James. Wisbech Inline Speed Skaters. Picture: JO TIDMAN

The prestigious Ladies Venus Cup 5k was up for grabs today with Lucy McInerney gaining a solid second place.

Similarly, the Men's Keith Lee Boot 10k race took place with youngsters James, Flynn and Warren all competing for the first time with team mate and coach Mike McInerney for the title.

As always, Mike gave an impressive performance and narrowly missed out on the win to Vincent Henry on his home track.

The team are next off to Gravesend this coming weekend to take part in the annual Six Hour Endurance Race.

