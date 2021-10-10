News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Beckett resigns as Wisbech St Mary manager

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:24 PM October 10, 2021    Updated: 5:16 PM October 10, 2021
Stuart Beckett ex-Wisbech St Mary manager

Stuart Beckett has stepped down as manager of Wisbech St Mary FC after losing all nine of their league games so far this season. - Credit: Stuart Beckett

Stuart Beckett has today stepped down as manager of Wisbech St Mary FC.

Beckett leaves the club bottom of the Eastern Counties League First Division North, having lost all nine league games so far this season.

The decision comes after Saints lost 11-0 at Norwich CBS on Saturday, October 9.

In a statement, Beckett said: "I am disappointed to announce that I will be leaving as first team manager.

"Yesterday was a very low point on which to leave, but the club has rightly taken time to appoint the right person to reinvigorate the club."

Beckett said the decision has "not been taken lightly" and thanked the club for its support.

"As a club, we have attempted to negotiate some of the hardest times in football, as well as in life too," the statement continued.

"Whilst I still retain my personal drive to improve everything I do, my hope and optimism has been diminished by player and personnel commitment and approach following such unprecedented times."

Beckett added: "I wish my successor all the best and I'm looking forward to spending some much needed time with my family and seeing WSMFC on the rise."

Since taking over from Alex Kaufman in February last year, Beckett has won once as Saints boss, that victory coming on October 31, 2020 against Diss Town.

Ex-Swaffham Town boss Paul Hunt has been appointed as new first team manager and begins his tenure with a league clash against Huntingdon Town on October 16.

