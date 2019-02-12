BOXING: Success for ‘great prospect’ Steed in Peterborough

Joe Steed continued his unbeaten start with victory against Miguel Aguilar. Picture: IAN CARTER

Wisbech fighter Joe Steed continued the unbeaten start to his professional career last Saturday night - and was then tipped to reach the top.

The super welterweight prospect won all four rounds of his clash with Nicaraguan opponent Miguel Aguilar to claim a convincing points success on the undercard of fellow Fenland star Jordan Gill’s big WBA International title win in Peterborough.

Steed’s fifth consecutive victory in the paid ranks arrived only a day after he celebrated his 21st birthday and was dedicated to his late grandfather, Peter Parlett, who died last year.

“It went well,” said Steed. “It was good to show more and I know there’s even more to come.

“I want to step it up again and again. I’m in it for fights like this.”

Steed is trained at Norwich by Graham Everett, who described him as a ‘great prospect’ following the fight.

Everett said: “Joe is very young and we are building him up. We’re working really hard with him and I believe he can go all the way.”