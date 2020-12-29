Youngsters jumping for joy thanks to sports clubs
Sarah-jane Macdonald
- Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald
Youngsters have been able to jump for joy through December thanks to new running sessions.
Children aged eight to 14-years-old have taken part in running and jumping activities over the last three weeks to help improve their physical and mental health.
The sessions, ran by Three Counties Running Club, Wisbech Town Cricket & Hockey Club and Active Fenland, were led by volunteer coaches Lee Johnson, Dawn Ball and Arthur Sargeant, with the help of March Athletic Club, Sarah Clark, Sandra Rhodes and Lily Amps.
More sessions are being lined up for January and February.
TCRC member Sarah Melton-Whitelam took on her own challenge by running every day for 21 days with a different club member each time while adhering to Covid-19 rules.
Sarah, who wanted to keep motivated during the previous lockdown in November, ran for 22 days covering 104.5 miles over three weeks and 127.5 miles for the month.
