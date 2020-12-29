News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Youngsters jumping for joy thanks to sports clubs

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 5:15 PM December 29, 2020   
Fenland sports clubs deliver December training sessions

Three Counties Running Club, Wisbech Town Cricket & Hockey Club and Active Fenland have teamed up to deliver junior running sessions. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Youngsters have been able to jump for joy through December thanks to new running sessions. 

Children aged eight to 14-years-old have taken part in running and jumping activities over the last three weeks to help improve their physical and mental health. 

The sessions, ran by Three Counties Running Club, Wisbech Town Cricket & Hockey Club and Active Fenland, were led by volunteer coaches Lee Johnson, Dawn Ball and Arthur Sargeant, with the help of March Athletic Club, Sarah Clark, Sandra Rhodes and Lily Amps. 

More sessions are being lined up for January and February.

Three Counties member completes lockdown challenge

Three Counties member Sarah Melton-Whitelam (right) with husband Steve after completing her latest Covid-19 challenge. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

TCRC member Sarah Melton-Whitelam took on her own challenge by running every day for 21 days with a different club member each time while adhering to Covid-19 rules. 

Sarah, who wanted to keep motivated during the previous lockdown in November, ran for 22 days covering 104.5 miles over three weeks and 127.5 miles for the month. 

Athletics

