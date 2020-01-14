Advanced search

TABLE TENNIS: Warlords reign supreme in Wisbech Table Tennis League doubles handicap event

PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 14 January 2020

PETER MUNCH

Bob (left) and Mark Littlechild in action during a table tennis event. Picture: PETER MUNCH

Bob (left) and Mark Littlechild in action during a table tennis event. Picture: PETER MUNCH

Archant

Eight teams competed in the Wisbech Table Tennis League's sleight doubles handicap tournament last week.

Sam (left) and Derek Kiddle in action during a Wisbech table tennis event. Picture: PETER MUNCHSam (left) and Derek Kiddle in action during a Wisbech table tennis event. Picture: PETER MUNCH

In Group A, the Stingers team of Craig Pack, Chris Gay and Dave Patrick edged a Batmen side of Mark Littlechild, Bob Littlechild and Vaughan Parker 5-4 in a game that produced four five enders and one four ender.

Kiddles fielded Chad Bassett, Sam Kiddle and Joe Kiddle against leaders Warlords featuring Andy Bayes, Mark Woodall and Peter Munch. There were two five enders and three four enders.

The best moment of the match came when Kiddles gave away four points before winning in four ends when Bassett and Joe Kiddle beat Bayes and Woodall 11-7, 18-16, 7-11 11-9. At 3-3, Kiddles then faded as they lost the last three games, with the Warlords winning two games apiece to earn victory.

The Scorpions team of Phil Brown, Jeff Chung and Lewis Baldock faced a Wisbech Wizards team of Brett Heppenstall, Alan Ashberry and Grant Brightey in Group B.

In all games, the Wizards gave away three points, but Heppenstall and Ashberry secured victory after winning all three games for a 5-4 win.

A Wanderers team of John Palmer, Steve Kent and George Norman searched for a second win this term against the Eagles' Richard Mussett, Jim Defty and Jim Bell.

There were two five enders and three four enders, but it was the consistency of the Eagles that won through.

Wanderers did avoid a whitewash when Palmer and Kent beat Defty and Bell in a 10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 14-12 defeat.

RESULTS

Stingers (5) C Pack (1), C Gay (2) D Patrick (3) 1&2=3, 1&3=1, 2&3=1 v Batmen (4) M Littlechild (A), B Littlechild (B) V Parker (C) A&B=1, A&C=1, B&C=2. The Kiddles (3) C Bassett (1), S Kiddle (2) J Kiddle (3) 1&2=1, 1&3=1, 2&3=1 v Warlords A Bayes (A), M Woodall (B), P Munch (C) A&B=2, A&C=2, B&C=2. Scorpions(4) P Brown (1), J Chung (2) L Baldock (3) 1&2=2, 1&3=1, 2&3=1 v Wisbech Wizards (5) B Heppenstall(A), A Ashberry (B), G Brightey (C) A&B=3, A&C=2, B&C=1. Wanderers (1) J Palmer (1) S Kent (2) G Norman (3) 1&2=1, 1&3=0, 2&3=0 v Eagles (8) R Mussett (A), J Defty (B), J Bell (C) A&B=3, A&C=3, B&C=2.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabelle Johnson and Pam Judge donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch. Picture: CHRISTCHURCH ECO

Most Read

CENTRAL QUIRK: Wisbech cafe’s Friends-themed makeover brings a slice of New York to the Fens

Sweet Retreat, on Market Square in Wisbech, has had a Friends-themed makeover. Owner Nicola Sewell is pictured with her sister in law Clare Foster and daughter Lauren. Two cafe regulars are also pictured on the red armchair. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Historic department store Beales of Wisbech at risk of collapse

Beales department store in Church Terrace, Wisbech, could be set to close as the company could be set to go into administration unless a buyer is found. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS

Parson Drove fundraisers donate cheque for £2,925 to Macmillan Cancer Support

Parson Drove fundraisers Casey Bates, Isabelle Johnson and Pam Judge donated a cheque for £2,905 to Macmillan Cancer Support. The money was raised from a bike show, coffee morning and bingo night. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch

Litter pickers show pride for their streets as new group launched in Christchurch. Picture: CHRISTCHURCH ECO

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

LETTER: ‘Wisbech will slowly turn into a treeless, barren concrete and tarmac covered wilderness’

‘Our local authorities are actually making things worse,’ says Alan Wheeldon from Wisbech. Picture: Supplied

It’s Snow Joke! Hilarious names of 37 new gritters for Cambridgeshire revealed

From Jack DeFrost to Buzz Ice Year. The names of 37 new gritters for Cambridgeshire have been revealed. Picture: Harry Rutter/Jo Kelly

Villagers get into the spirit of Plough Monday in Tilney All Saints

Pupils help mark Plough Monday tradition in Tilney All Saints. Picture: LUMINART PHOTOGRAPHY

TABLE TENNIS: Warlords reign supreme in Wisbech Table Tennis League doubles handicap event

Bob (left) and Mark Littlechild in action during a table tennis event. Picture: PETER MUNCH

‘You are going to have dinner with me’: Man, 41, who stalked his ex-girlfriend handed five-year restraining order

A man from Norfolk who stalked his ex-girlfriend has been handed a five-year restraining order. Picture: Luis Quintero/PEXELS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists