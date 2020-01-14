TABLE TENNIS: Warlords reign supreme in Wisbech Table Tennis League doubles handicap event

Eight teams competed in the Wisbech Table Tennis League's sleight doubles handicap tournament last week.

In Group A, the Stingers team of Craig Pack, Chris Gay and Dave Patrick edged a Batmen side of Mark Littlechild, Bob Littlechild and Vaughan Parker 5-4 in a game that produced four five enders and one four ender.

Kiddles fielded Chad Bassett, Sam Kiddle and Joe Kiddle against leaders Warlords featuring Andy Bayes, Mark Woodall and Peter Munch. There were two five enders and three four enders.

The best moment of the match came when Kiddles gave away four points before winning in four ends when Bassett and Joe Kiddle beat Bayes and Woodall 11-7, 18-16, 7-11 11-9. At 3-3, Kiddles then faded as they lost the last three games, with the Warlords winning two games apiece to earn victory.

The Scorpions team of Phil Brown, Jeff Chung and Lewis Baldock faced a Wisbech Wizards team of Brett Heppenstall, Alan Ashberry and Grant Brightey in Group B.

In all games, the Wizards gave away three points, but Heppenstall and Ashberry secured victory after winning all three games for a 5-4 win.

A Wanderers team of John Palmer, Steve Kent and George Norman searched for a second win this term against the Eagles' Richard Mussett, Jim Defty and Jim Bell.

There were two five enders and three four enders, but it was the consistency of the Eagles that won through.

Wanderers did avoid a whitewash when Palmer and Kent beat Defty and Bell in a 10-12, 11-6, 12-10, 14-12 defeat.

RESULTS

Stingers (5) C Pack (1), C Gay (2) D Patrick (3) 1&2=3, 1&3=1, 2&3=1 v Batmen (4) M Littlechild (A), B Littlechild (B) V Parker (C) A&B=1, A&C=1, B&C=2. The Kiddles (3) C Bassett (1), S Kiddle (2) J Kiddle (3) 1&2=1, 1&3=1, 2&3=1 v Warlords A Bayes (A), M Woodall (B), P Munch (C) A&B=2, A&C=2, B&C=2. Scorpions(4) P Brown (1), J Chung (2) L Baldock (3) 1&2=2, 1&3=1, 2&3=1 v Wisbech Wizards (5) B Heppenstall(A), A Ashberry (B), G Brightey (C) A&B=3, A&C=2, B&C=1. Wanderers (1) J Palmer (1) S Kent (2) G Norman (3) 1&2=1, 1&3=0, 2&3=0 v Eagles (8) R Mussett (A), J Defty (B), J Bell (C) A&B=3, A&C=3, B&C=2.

