RINK HOCKEY: Skaters Scorpions celebrate brilliant campaign at awards evening

The Skaters Scorpions under 13's team who were crowned league champions last season. Picture: JON DAY Archant

It was a celebratory night for all at Skaters Scorpions Rink Hockey Club.

Jake Day after winning the under 13's coaches' player and players' player awards. Picture: JON DAY Jake Day after winning the under 13's coaches' player and players' player awards. Picture: JON DAY

The Wisbech-based outfit held their end-of-season presentation evening recently, as they looked back on a successful 2018/19 campaign in the Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association league.

Numerous individual and team awards were presented for a season in which the club's Under 13 side lifted the Division Two title and the Under 11's finished runners-up in Division One and third in the Knockout Cup.

Jack Smith was crowned under 11's coaches' player and award with league goal of the season. Picture: JON DAY Jack Smith was crowned under 11's coaches' player and award with league goal of the season. Picture: JON DAY

Jake Day picked up both the under 13's coaches' and players' player awards, whilst Jack Smith secured the under 11's coaches' player and league goal of the season accolades.

FULL AWARDS LIST

Scarlett Castle was named the league team player and joint under 11's players' player. Picture: JON DAY Scarlett Castle was named the league team player and joint under 11's players' player. Picture: JON DAY

Under 13's Coaches Player - Jake Day

Under 11's Coaches Player - Jack Smith

League Keeper of the season - Jack Hurn

League Team Player - Scarlett Castle

Robert Whiting won the most improved goalkeeper award. Picture: JON DAY Robert Whiting won the most improved goalkeeper award. Picture: JON DAY

League Defensive Player - Flynn Kerry

League Goal of the season - Jack Smith

Non-tournament Players' Player - Isaac Kirk, Matthew Fraser and Violet Kirk

Under 13's Players' Player - Jake Day

Mason Minas was the most improved newcomer for Skaters Scorpions. Picture: JON DAY Mason Minas was the most improved newcomer for Skaters Scorpions. Picture: JON DAY

Under 11's Players' Player - Scarlett Castle and Shaye Hilton

Most Improved Goalkeeper - Robert Whiting

Most Improved Newcomer - Mason Minas

Most Improved Non-Tournament Goalkeeper - Violet Kirk

Cameron Fraser after winning the under 13's most improved player award. Picture: JON DAY Cameron Fraser after winning the under 13's most improved player award. Picture: JON DAY

Most Improved Non-Tournament Player - Layla Prosser

Under 13's Most Improved Player - Cameron Fraser

Under 11's Most Improved Female Player - Ruby Fraser

Under 11's Most Improved Male Player - Josh Day

The Skaters Scorpions under 11's team who finished runners-up in their league last season. Picture: JON DAY The Skaters Scorpions under 11's team who finished runners-up in their league last season. Picture: JON DAY

Continued Personal Development - Reece Kirk

