RINK HOCKEY: Skaters Scorpions celebrate brilliant campaign at awards evening
PUBLISHED: 16:59 19 July 2019
Archant
It was a celebratory night for all at Skaters Scorpions Rink Hockey Club.
The Wisbech-based outfit held their end-of-season presentation evening recently, as they looked back on a successful 2018/19 campaign in the Eastern Counties Rink Hockey Association league.
Numerous individual and team awards were presented for a season in which the club's Under 13 side lifted the Division Two title and the Under 11's finished runners-up in Division One and third in the Knockout Cup.
Jake Day picked up both the under 13's coaches' and players' player awards, whilst Jack Smith secured the under 11's coaches' player and league goal of the season accolades.
FULL AWARDS LIST
Under 13's Coaches Player - Jake Day
Under 11's Coaches Player - Jack Smith
League Keeper of the season - Jack Hurn
League Team Player - Scarlett Castle
League Defensive Player - Flynn Kerry
League Goal of the season - Jack Smith
Non-tournament Players' Player - Isaac Kirk, Matthew Fraser and Violet Kirk
Under 13's Players' Player - Jake Day
Under 11's Players' Player - Scarlett Castle and Shaye Hilton
Most Improved Goalkeeper - Robert Whiting
Most Improved Newcomer - Mason Minas
Most Improved Non-Tournament Goalkeeper - Violet Kirk
Most Improved Non-Tournament Player - Layla Prosser
Under 13's Most Improved Player - Cameron Fraser
Under 11's Most Improved Female Player - Ruby Fraser
Under 11's Most Improved Male Player - Josh Day
Continued Personal Development - Reece Kirk