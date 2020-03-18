SPEED SKATING: Wisbech speed skaters impress on home turf at British championships

From left (back): David Billington, Karl Bates, Mike McInerney, Flynn McGurk, Lucy McInerney and Eve McInerney. From left (front): Graham Freear, Taylor Barker, Arthur Buckler, Leah Barker, Kirby Barker and Jo Tidman.

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club proved a force to be reckoned with at the indoor British championships at the weekend.

The 14-strong team welcomed skaters from across the country, including Birmingham, Essex, East Midlands, London, South Woodham Ferrers and Ashbourne to their home track at Skaters Roller rink in Walpole Highway for the annual event.

Starting off the day were the flying lap dobbin sprints. Mike McInerney put in a blistering lap time of 7.94 seconds to beat all competition on the day and took the British Champion crown.

Ten-year old Leah Barker was awarded the win in her category for the dobbin sprint after arch-rival Sophie Cook from SWF crashed out and Leah proved faster than the rest of the pupil girls.

Karl Bates in the masters men category found himself on the top spot in the dobbin sprint after the top three finished within four hundredths of a second of each other.

Kirby Barker, the youngest skater in the Wisbech team, made a clean sweep in each of his races in the Mini Boys to become British Champion four times over, as did Arthur Buckler in the pupil boys category.

Flynn McGurk, skating on his own in the junior boys category, pulled the pin and beat the standing results to earn himself an overall British Championship win.

Also winning all her races was Lucy McInerney, beating her East Midlands rival with ease.

Taylor Barker put in a very impressive display in the pupil boys’ category, chasing the tail of Arthur Buckler and finishing in second place in each race.

Mike McInerney found himself disqualified in his final race after a rash move on the inside from rival Dan King took the pair out on a corner in their fast 1,500mts race.

The final events of the day were the relay races. Taylor and Arthur paired up to win first place in impressive fashion.

Twin sisters Lucy and Eve McInerney also put in a strong display to take the victory in the ladies relay race. The final race was the men’s relay race, which saw Mike and Flynn team up once more to take the win with ease.

The team earned themselves 21 gold medals and 25 British titles for indoors 2020.

The 2020 indoor British champions are Leah Barker, Kirby Barker, Arthur Buckler, Taylor Barker, Flynn McGurk, Lucy McInerney, Eve McInerney, Mike McInerney and Karl Bates.

They now turn their attention to the outdoor series which starts in just a few weeks’ time.