Advanced search

SPEED SKATING: Wisbech speed skaters impress on home turf at British championships

PUBLISHED: 11:56 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 18 March 2020

Jo Tidman

From left (back): David Billington, Karl Bates, Mike McInerney, Flynn McGurk, Lucy McInerney and Eve McInerney. From left (front): Graham Freear, Taylor Barker, Arthur Buckler, Leah Barker, Kirby Barker and Jo Tidman. Picture: JO TIDMAN

From left (back): David Billington, Karl Bates, Mike McInerney, Flynn McGurk, Lucy McInerney and Eve McInerney. From left (front): Graham Freear, Taylor Barker, Arthur Buckler, Leah Barker, Kirby Barker and Jo Tidman. Picture: JO TIDMAN

Archant

Wisbech Inline Speed Skating Club proved a force to be reckoned with at the indoor British championships at the weekend.

The 14-strong team welcomed skaters from across the country, including Birmingham, Essex, East Midlands, London, South Woodham Ferrers and Ashbourne to their home track at Skaters Roller rink in Walpole Highway for the annual event.

Starting off the day were the flying lap dobbin sprints. Mike McInerney put in a blistering lap time of 7.94 seconds to beat all competition on the day and took the British Champion crown.

Ten-year old Leah Barker was awarded the win in her category for the dobbin sprint after arch-rival Sophie Cook from SWF crashed out and Leah proved faster than the rest of the pupil girls.

Karl Bates in the masters men category found himself on the top spot in the dobbin sprint after the top three finished within four hundredths of a second of each other.

Kirby Barker, the youngest skater in the Wisbech team, made a clean sweep in each of his races in the Mini Boys to become British Champion four times over, as did Arthur Buckler in the pupil boys category.

Flynn McGurk, skating on his own in the junior boys category, pulled the pin and beat the standing results to earn himself an overall British Championship win.

Also winning all her races was Lucy McInerney, beating her East Midlands rival with ease.

You may also want to watch:

Taylor Barker put in a very impressive display in the pupil boys’ category, chasing the tail of Arthur Buckler and finishing in second place in each race.

Mike McInerney found himself disqualified in his final race after a rash move on the inside from rival Dan King took the pair out on a corner in their fast 1,500mts race.

The final events of the day were the relay races. Taylor and Arthur paired up to win first place in impressive fashion.

Twin sisters Lucy and Eve McInerney also put in a strong display to take the victory in the ladies relay race. The final race was the men’s relay race, which saw Mike and Flynn team up once more to take the win with ease.

The team earned themselves 21 gold medals and 25 British titles for indoors 2020.

The 2020 indoor British champions are Leah Barker, Kirby Barker, Arthur Buckler, Taylor Barker, Flynn McGurk, Lucy McInerney, Eve McInerney, Mike McInerney and Karl Bates.

They now turn their attention to the outdoor series which starts in just a few weeks’ time.

Most Read

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Most Read

First three coronavirus cases in Norfolk confirmed

Three patients have tested positive for coronavirus in Norfolk. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Iceland supermarkets to open specifically for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarkets have changed their opening hours to accommodate the elderly and vulnerable.

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Hair salon removes books and magazines amid coronavirus pandemic to ‘keep our staff and clients as safe as we can’

The Retreat Hairdressing salon in Wisbech has removed magazines and books from the waiting area amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus: Number of cases in Cambridgeshire rises to 12 as NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay talks of ‘unprecedented and challenging times’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak (right) with MP Steve Barclay, chief secretary to the treasury. Picture; STEVE BARCLAY

Exhibition of plans for £300 million waste incinerator in Wisbech cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

Exhibition dates to view plans for a £300 million waste incinerator in Wisbech have been cancelled due to the coronavirus. Picture: Supplied/Archant

Wisbech and Fenland Museum shuts its doors due to coronavirus pandemic

The Wisbech and Fenland Museum has shut its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire teenager sheds the pounds ahead of ‘dream’ skydive above the Fens

Danny Parker before (left) and after losing weight ahead of the skydive. Pictures: SUPPLIED
Drive 24