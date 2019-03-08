Advanced search

Showjumping mum from Wisbech claims title at British Silver League Championship

PUBLISHED: 10:42 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 03 October 2019

A show jumping mum from the Fens has won big at the British championships with her 13-year-old horse, Gigant. Picture: 1st Class Images

A show jumping mum from the Fens has won big at the British championships with her 13-year-old horse, Gigant. Picture: 1st Class Images

1st Class Images

Raising the bar and claiming victory in the British Showjumping Silver League Championship was Stacey Cook riding her stunning 13-year-old bay gelding, Gigant.

A show jumping mum from the Fens has won big at the British championships with her 13-year-old horse, Gigant. Picture: 1st Class ImagesA show jumping mum from the Fens has won big at the British championships with her 13-year-old horse, Gigant. Picture: 1st Class Images

It was very close on the leader board as the final competitors took to the arena, each one bettering the previous round.

Saving the best until last, Stacey, of Wisbech, stormed down to the final fence, jumping into the lead and taking the champion title.

Stacey's win rounded off a successful year for her as she also won the National Winter Silver League Championship at the British Showjumping Spring Championships in April this year with her homebred Ninola.

Speaking of her win here on day one at Horse of the Year Show, Stacey said: "We have had such a great season.

You may also want to watch:

"Having just come back from having a baby I couldn't believe it when I qualified both of my horses for HOYS in the same year.

"I decided to let him [Gigant] have the limelight because the other one [Ninola] won the winter league. He is so consistent and a lovely mover.

"I've owned him for eight years now and have produced him myself so it's so rewarding that he keeps on giving."

Stacey fits in her training with the horses around her day job working as an equestrian instructor, making her fully invested in the equestrian industry.

She added: "I hadn't seen anyone else's round or even heard how they had got on so I went in a bit blind, but I just wanted to do the best we could and was quite surprised when they said we had won the class.

I'm so pleased with him. I think next year we will try some 1.40s and see how we get on."

Most Read

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Community awaits post mortem on man in his 80s following arrest of two teenage girls on suspicion of murder

Pat Morran, a photo from his younger days. Mr Moran died on Saturday following an incident at his home in Waterlees, Wisbech, Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture; FACEBOOK

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

‘Health check’ recommends cutting market days in Wisbech and separating car boot sales – perhaps moving them to ‘outer town car park’

Wisbech market in full swing. Now a new report has made recommendations about changes that it feels are necessary. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Girls, aged 14 and 16, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Community awaits post mortem on man in his 80s following arrest of two teenage girls on suspicion of murder

Pat Morran, a photo from his younger days. Mr Moran died on Saturday following an incident at his home in Waterlees, Wisbech, Two teenage girls have been arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture; FACEBOOK

Motorist seriously injured in two car collision in Wisbech - police hope to find anyone with dash-cam footage

Elm High Road, Wisbech, and the scene of a serious collision on Friday. Do you have dash cam footage of the crash? Norfolk Police would like to hear from you. Picture; GOOGLE

‘Health check’ recommends cutting market days in Wisbech and separating car boot sales – perhaps moving them to ‘outer town car park’

Wisbech market in full swing. Now a new report has made recommendations about changes that it feels are necessary. Picture; WISBECH TOWN COUNCIL

‘He was a lovely old boy’ - Tributes at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Death of Wisbech man is not suspicious - as teenage girls released with no further action

The death of 81-year-old Pat Morran, of Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, is not being treated as suspicious. Picture: FACEBOOK

Showjumping mum from Wisbech claims title at British Silver League Championship

A show jumping mum from the Fens has won big at the British championships with her 13-year-old horse, Gigant. Picture: 1st Class Images

REVIEW: Tounge-in-cheek gorefest Ready Or Not is a thrilling ride

Undated film still handout from Ready Or Not. Pictured: Samara Weaving as Grace Le Domas. PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Eric Zachanowich. All Rights Reserved. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Wisbech Town want a happy homecoming after terrific away triumph

Wisbech Town manager Seb Hayes. Picture: IAN CARTER

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Maddison strikes in FA Trophy triumph for Wisbech Town

Layton Maddison (right) fired Wisbech Town to FA Trophy victory last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists