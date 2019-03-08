Showjumping mum from Wisbech claims title at British Silver League Championship

A show jumping mum from the Fens has won big at the British championships with her 13-year-old horse, Gigant. Picture: 1st Class Images 1st Class Images

Raising the bar and claiming victory in the British Showjumping Silver League Championship was Stacey Cook riding her stunning 13-year-old bay gelding, Gigant.

It was very close on the leader board as the final competitors took to the arena, each one bettering the previous round.

Saving the best until last, Stacey, of Wisbech, stormed down to the final fence, jumping into the lead and taking the champion title.

Stacey's win rounded off a successful year for her as she also won the National Winter Silver League Championship at the British Showjumping Spring Championships in April this year with her homebred Ninola.

Speaking of her win here on day one at Horse of the Year Show, Stacey said: "We have had such a great season.

"Having just come back from having a baby I couldn't believe it when I qualified both of my horses for HOYS in the same year.

"I decided to let him [Gigant] have the limelight because the other one [Ninola] won the winter league. He is so consistent and a lovely mover.

"I've owned him for eight years now and have produced him myself so it's so rewarding that he keeps on giving."

Stacey fits in her training with the horses around her day job working as an equestrian instructor, making her fully invested in the equestrian industry.

She added: "I hadn't seen anyone else's round or even heard how they had got on so I went in a bit blind, but I just wanted to do the best we could and was quite surprised when they said we had won the class.

I'm so pleased with him. I think next year we will try some 1.40s and see how we get on."