Wisbech’s Stacey Cook wins first prize at British Showjumping Spring Championships in Buckinghamshire
HOOF PRINTS PHOTOS
A showjumper from the Fens has scooped top prize at the annual British championships held in Buckinghamshire.
Stacey Cook from Wisbech claimed victory after completing the course with her horse Ninola in just 32.09 seconds.
Under the Addington Equestrian team, Ms Cook finished the four-day event in the Winter Silver League with a “strong 22-horse jump-off” with home-bred Ninola.
She said: “She’s [Ninola] fiery and can be a typical chestnut mare but put a bridle on and she’s a different horse – she loves to work and loves to jump even more.
“She’s forward-thinking, always landing and moving so the flowing jump-off suited and she’s so careful I could trust her and use her natural pace.”
Results:
First: Stacey Cook & Ninola – 0/0 32.09 seconds
Second: Hannah Tiley & Amaryllis III – 0/0 33.46 seconds
Third: Emma Maguire & Master Geronimo – 0/0 33.80 seconds
Fourth: Nina Emery & Colien – 0/0 33.89 seconds
Fifth: Nick Edwards & Royal Trooper – 0/0 33.90 seconds
Sixth: Ed Eltham & Don Onyx – 0/0 34.38 seconds