GOLF: Tydd St Giles senior golfers celebrate 2019 season at presentation event

Nicholas Thorpe was crowned seniors club champion at Tydd St Giles Golf Club's presentation event. Picture: MICHAEL BARTON Archant

Tydd St Giles Golf Club awarded senior golfers for their efforts throughout 2019 at the club's presentation event recently.

Trophies were handed to those featuring in competitions such as the stableford divisions, the ladies' captain's drive-in and the stableford pairs.

Nicholas Thorpe was crowned seniors club champion for last year on a night where the club also held their annual general meeting.

AWARD WINNERS

Stableford Division One: 1st Michael McCleery 41 points, 2nd Peter Wheeler 39 points, 3rd Michael Flint 35 points.

Division Two: 1st Derrick Marsh 43 points, 2nd Ian Millett 38 points, 3rd David Pluck 37 points.

Division Three: winner Stephen Wing 40 points, 2nd Roger Lancaster 39 points, 3rd Trevor Sewell 31 points.

Division Four: 1st Ken Sherry 40 points, 2nd Derek Martin 39 points, 3rd Paul Kingswood 38 points.

Seniors Stableford None Qualifier Division One: 1st Michael McCleery 39 points, 2nd Dennis Savory 37 points, 3rd Michael Flint 36 points.

Division Two: 1st ocb Tom Ainsley 40 points, 2nd Ian Millett 40 points, 3rd Ron Colledge 38 points. Division Three: 1st Steve Wing 31 points, 2nd ocb Roger Lancaster 29 points, 3rd David Leedle 29 points.

Division Four: 1st Salvatore Di Bella 44 points, 2nd David Worrall 43 points, 3rd Ken Sherry 39 points.

Ladies Section Captains Drive-in: 1st Maria Taylor-Vassall 27 points, 2nd Petra Meir 26 points, 3rd Linda Walker 24 points, 4th Christine Burton 22 points.

Men's January Medal Division One: 1st ocb Tim Hines 69-4=65, 2nd Ady Bills 73-8=65, 3rd ocb James Hale-Smith 80-12=68.

Division Two: 1st Terry Pease 78-15=63, 2nd Vinny Day 81-14=67, 3rd ocb Bradley Martin 87-18=69.

Division Three: 1st Philip Wagg 99-28=71, 2nd Steve Duffy 93-21=72, 3rd Barry Hill 99-25=74.

Men's January Stableford Pairs: 1st ocb Andy Betts & Darrell Pacey 45 points, 2nd ocb Lenk Gostic & Duncan Connabeer 45 points, 3rd Andy Hicks & Paul Parsons 45 points.

Players capped off 2019 after raising over £2,300 for the club's chosen charity of the year, Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech, where senior members took part in a 13-hole challenge before enjoying a Christmas lunch.