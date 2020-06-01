School rugby stars from the Fens shine on national stage

From left: Henry Mair, George Dady and Will Gowler from Wisbech Grammar School all featured for the Lambs Under 18 National squad. Picture: WISBECH GRAMMAR SCHOOL Archant

Sixth form students from Wisbech Grammar School were chosen to showcase their talent on the national stage as part of the Lambs Under 18 squad.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school’s first XV captain Henry Mair, from March alongside vice-captains George Dady, from Wisbech and Will Gowler, also from March were selected to play for the Lambs Midlands side against other Lambs divisional teams the season just passed.

This led to all three players being chosen to play for the Lambs Under 18 National XV, where George was the only player to feature in all five fixtures against the Irish Exiles, Crawshays Welsh, Bristol Academy, Nottingham Academy and Coventry Academy.

George was also nominated for schools county team of the year and the midlands team.

Meanwhile, Will made four appearances for the Lambs National XV against the Irish Exiles, Crawshays Welsh, Bristol Academy and Coventry Academy.

Henry, who featured for the Lambs against the Irish Exiles, also trained with and played for the Coventry Under 18s Academy side, captaining them on two occasions.

Phil Webb, director of sport at Wisbech Grammar School, said: “We would like to congratulate George, Will, and Henry on these incredible achievements, as well as thanking them for the excellent contribution they have made to rugby at Wisbech Grammar School.”

You may also want to watch: