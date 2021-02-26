Published: 2:16 PM February 26, 2021

Wisbech St Mary FC received a grant of £7,500 from the Football Foundation, which the club said will use for ground maintenance. - Credit: Archant

Their season may be ending early, but Wisbech St Mary FC have reason to cheer off the pitch.

The Saints have received £7,500 from the Football Foundation as part of the government’s £300 million Sport Winter Survival package, which aims to help sports affected by Covid-19 restrictions.

Paul Albutt, secretary at Wisbech St Mary FC, said: “We are grateful for the football family for looking after grassroots clubs like us. There are ground maintenance issues we have got to put into place to keep us in line with step six facilities.

“I think we have got some of the best facilities (in Fenland), but with facilities the size of ours, there will always be ongoing maintenance issues.”

The announcement comes after the FA’s alliance and leagues committee agreed to curtail the 2020-21 season for a second year in a row.

Saints can also confirm current first-team boss Stuart Beckett will remain in charge for the 2021-22 campaign.