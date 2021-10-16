Published: 6:59 PM October 16, 2021

New Wisbech St Mary manager Paul Hunt (pictured) was pleased with his side's display in his first game in charge against Huntingdon Town in the Eastern Counties League First Division North. - Credit: Daniel Mason

New Wisbech St Mary manager Paul Hunt is adamant his team will continue to improve after he witnessed a hard-fought display against promotion challengers.

Hunt was pleased with what he saw from the Saints in their 3-2 defeat to Huntingdon Town at the Nissan Direct Leasing Stadium today (Saturday).

Matt Harris-Hercules struck for the hosts before substitute Adam Key gave Saints hope at 3-2 in stoppage time.

“I thought to put the performance in like they did and how hard they grafted to a man was outstanding,” said Hunt.

“You’re never going to perfect straight away what you’ve done in one training session, so I thought they took it on well.”

Good build-up from Kaluzny and Charlie Rudland who finds Matt Harris-Hercules in the penalty box. He volleys his shot over. Promising for #saints, who have improved since going behind. 27’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 16, 2021

The ex-Swaffham Town boss, who took over from Stuart Beckett last Sunday, fielded three 16-year-olds in Tyler Key, Harvey Pepper and Ben Smith.

The trio performed well for Saints, who managed to compete with their opponents throughout.

HT: @WisbechStMaryFC 0-2 @HTFC_1995: Goals from Thembelani Nkala and Jay Chilvers give the visitors a two-goal cushion here at Beechings Close, but #saints have had their fair share of chances. Scoreline harsh on the hosts. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 16, 2021

“To have them in against skilful, experienced players Huntingdon have I thought was a real feat for them,” Hunt said.

“The more organised and structured we are, the harder we will be to beat and once we’ve got that as a starting block, we can build from there.”

Hunt will aim for his first victory and Saints’ first league win since October last year at home to Needham Market Reserves next Saturday, 3pm.

GOAL! @WisbechStMaryFC 1-2 @HTFC_1995: Persistence pays off for the hosts as Harris-Hercules breaks through on goal, and slots past Snitkas into the corner. Game on! 47’ #saints — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 16, 2021

First game in charge for Paul Hunt today and the #saints have put in a positive account of themselves. Yes, it’s been difficult at times, but the belief within the players is evident. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 16, 2021

The experienced coach hinted new signings could arrive, but knows his latest project won’t be a quick fix.

“I’m not going to make wholesale changes; I want to add where we need to and keep the quality we’ve got,” Hunt added.

“They will improve, there’s no two ways about it.

GOAL! @WisbechStMaryFC 2-3 @HTFC_1995: A confusion between Snitkas and defender for the visitors allows substitute Adam Key to pounce and stroke into an empty net. #saints in with a shout here! 90’ — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 16, 2021

FT: @WisbechStMaryFC 2-3 @HTFC_1995: It’s a losing start for new #saints boss Paul Hunt, but the hunger and belief within the team was abundant against a team challenging at the top of the table. Adam Key’s late goal gave the hosts hope of an equaliser, but the visitors triumph. — Dan Mason (@DanMasonSport) October 16, 2021

“It isn’t a quick fix, but I know we will get better, compete and look to be a strong team in this league.”

*Wisbech Town earned a 0-0 draw at Bedworth United in the Northern Premier League Division One Midlands.

In the Eastern Counties League, March Town’s Premier Division clash at Thetford Town ended goalless.

Goals from Ryan Lennon and Gary Smith gave FC Parson Drove a 2-0 win over Peterborough North End in First Division North, while Whittlesey Athletic’s unbeaten run ended with a 4-0 defeat at Harleston Town.

Next Saturday, Wisbech host Sutton Coldfield Town as March welcome Brantham Athletic after a Tuesday trip to Newmarket Town.

Whittlesey face Wolverhampton Casuals in an FA Vase first round proper tie while Drove are next in action against Great Yarmouth Town on October 30.

Wisbech St Mary: Tyler Key; Harvey Pepper, Pawel Kaluzny (sub Ashton Papworth, 71'), Jordan Goult, Ben Smith, Kaine Baker, Andy Willmott (sub Connor Hughes, 80'), Tyrese Baker (sub Adam Key, 84'), Matt Harris-Hercules, Charlie Rudland, Evander Jose.

Cautions: Wisbech St Mary - K.Baker (foul).

Referee: Christopher Dunk.