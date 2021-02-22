News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Love at first sight for runners in virtual Valentine's race

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Published: 3:43 PM February 22, 2021   
Three Counties runners Valentine's relay

Three Counties runners took on a virtual Valentine's Day relay against Fenland Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

It was love at first sight this year as two running clubs came together for Valentine’s Day. 

As the traditional Stamford Valentine’s 30k was cancelled, Three Counties and Fenland running clubs joined forces in a virtual relay, where 27 teams across the two clubs competed against each other. 

This was the first time in over a year both clubs came face-to-face with one another due to Covid-19 restrictions, and both teams had to complete the race over the weekends of February 13-14 or February 20-21.

Three Counties runners Valentine's relay

Three Counties runners took on a virtual Valentine's Day relay against Fenland Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties runners Valentine's relay

Three Counties runners took on a virtual Valentine's Day relay against Fenland Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

TCRC’s Team Mop and Balds claimed first place in 2:06:28 ahead of FRC’s SpongeBob Slow Pants in 2:13:42, while Lee Johnson and Vicki Newton finished first male and female for Three Counties. 

Runners are taking part in the Route 66 challenge and can look ahead to other tests, too. 

Three Counties runners Valentine's relay

Three Counties runners took on a virtual Valentine's Day relay against Fenland Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties runners Valentine's relay

Three Counties runners took on a virtual Valentine's Day relay against Fenland Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

TCRC RESULTS 

1st Mop and Balds 2:06:28 - Lee Johnson, Dan Barnes, Rod Sinnott. 
4th Mrs Brown’s Boys 2:18:02 - Michelle Brown, Matthew Knott, Johnny Beesley. 
7th Gorillas 2:30:44 - Phil Newton, Vicki Newton, Chris Rudd. 
9th Pocket Rockets 2:31:51 - Lauren Day, Claire Louise Apted, Matt Hunter. 
11th R.I.O.T 2:35:56 - Amy Baxter, Teresa Rodrigues, Dawn Ball. 
12th Shenanigans 2:45:44 - Kim Coultard, Antony Coultard, Tamara Barnes. 
14th A Squirrel and her two nuts 2:48:36 - Sarah Johnson, Sarah Melton-Whitelam, Sarah-jane Macdonald. 
15th Müller Lights 2:50:22 - Kersten Müller, Cheryl Lenton, Leanne Taylor. 
16th Tracey Cubed 2:52:40 - Tracey Else, Tracy Pratt, Tracy Adams. 
17th Pick n Mix 2:59:00 - Alice Ingman, Anne-Marie Mattless, Mark Mattless. 
18th The Lamblams 3:00:10 - Sarah Lamb, Tony Lamb, Steve Whitelam. 
20th The Coq and 2 hens 3:03:43 - Lisa Woolley, Sandra Rhodes, Andi Woolley. 
23rd The Leftovers 3:13:53 - Jennie Sinclair, Donna Johnson, Diane Tyler. 
25th Lovely Jubblies 3:27:54 - Jacqueline McGonigle, Jayne Spurrier, Ewa Eve S-ka. 
27th The Mad Mary’s 3:31:49 - Debbie Agger, Mandy Doggett, David Hammond. 

Three Counties runners Valentine's relay

Three Counties runners took on a virtual Valentine's Day relay against Fenland Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties runners Valentine's relay

Three Counties runners took on a virtual Valentine's Day relay against Fenland Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties runners Valentine's relay

Three Counties runners took on a virtual Valentine's Day relay against Fenland Running Club. - Credit: Sarah-jane Macdonald


