Wine tasting and marathon preparation are main orders for Three Counties members

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the virtual Bedford Run festival as well as a trails and vines event in East Sussex and Kent. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Wine tasting and marathon preparation have been the main orders for Three Counties Running Club.

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the virtual Bedford Run festival as well as a trails and vines event in East Sussex and Kent. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Members took part in the virtual Bedford Run event, with 5k, 10k, half-marathon and 20-mile events to choose from, while some are training for the virtual London Marathon on October 4.

Tracey Else completed her 20-mile with her support crew in 3:20:01. Mark Mattless also completed the same distance in 3:20:00, Johnny Beesley alongside with Michelle Brown finished in 2:51:56.

Sarah Johnson, Zoë Gourley and Sarah-jane Macdonald also took part, taking on two of the race distances and completed the 13.1-mile course on the two-hour mark.

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the virtual Bedford Run festival as well as a trails and vines event in East Sussex and Kent. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Last weekend, TCRC members Lorraine Parker and Gary Ingrey visited the wine region of East Sussex and Kent for the trails and vines event, where they ran on surrounding trails while exploring vineyards and enjoying wine and local produce!

The pair’s first run went through local trails to the Gusbourne Vineyard, followed by some wine tasting, before being introduced to a speedwork session the following day.

On the Sunday, a 23-mile run was in place along a canal, fields, local villages and vineyards, as Lorraine and Gary learned about different sessions to improve their running while enjoying great wine and food.

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the virtual Bedford Run festival as well as a trails and vines event in East Sussex and Kent. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club members took part in the virtual Bedford Run festival as well as a trails and vines event in East Sussex and Kent. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD