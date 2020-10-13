Three Counties battle through Covid-19 pandeic with virtual run, a half-marathon and a triathlon
PUBLISHED: 12:19 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 13 October 2020
A virtual run for charity, a half-marathon and a triathlon are some of the ways Three Counties Running Club are battling through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Member Janette Smith ran 88 miles through August to reach her fundraising target for cancer support charity Maggie’s, which helps provide support for cancer patients and their families, and helps continue to build more centres.
Jacqueline McGonigle completed her first official half-marathon since March at The Shanes Castle Half, part of the ChampionChip Ireland Forestside Series.
The course consisted of a mixture of trail, tarmac and footpaths with all runners setting off in groups of 30 to stick to Covid regulations. Jacqueline finished in a time of 2:54:09.
After months of training and several race cancellations, Andi Woolley took on his first triathlon at the Castle Triathlon Series in Kent.
The event included a 400m swim, a 20km cycle ride and a 5k run, as the cycle ride consisted of a 1,000ft elevation while competitors endured 380ft of climbs.
Supported by club member Arthur Sargeant and wife Lisa, Andi finished 49th out of 348 and fifth in his age group in one hour and 25 minutes.
