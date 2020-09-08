Advanced search

Three Counties jump at chance to ‘do it for Dan’ in charity relay

PUBLISHED: 13:31 08 September 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club took home the trophy at the ‘Do it for Dan’ relay in March, won by the '‘Drop Outs'’ team of Lee Johnson (left), Daniel Barnes (centre) and Rickie Trundle. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Three Counties Running Club took home the trophy at the 'Do it for Dan' relay in March, won by the ''Drop Outs'' team of Lee Johnson (left), Daniel Barnes (centre) and Rickie Trundle. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

Three Counties Running Club jumped at the chance to take part in the ‘Do it for Dan’ relay in aid of mental health charity MIND.

Three Counties members Louise Drew and partner Warren Reed top their age categories at the 5k parkrun held by Paphos Running Club in Cyprus. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALDThree Counties members Louise Drew and partner Warren Reed top their age categories at the 5k parkrun held by Paphos Running Club in Cyprus. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

The relay aimed to raise awareness for social and mental health issues through sport in memory of Dan Chester, with all funds going to MIND.

Teams were made up of three runners covering a 5k loop of the HMP Whitemoor nature reserve while following social distancing measures.

Legs one and two would run 10k with leg three running 5k. Leg one would then come back and pick up leg two to run 5k together, before leg two would continue on with leg three to run the final 5k.

The first 5k times of each individual would count towards the total team time.

TCRC’s ‘Drop Outs’ team consisting of Lee Johnson, Daniel Barnes and Rickie Trundle secured the first team home trophy in a combined time of 63:15, and Rickie also won first place for fastest time in leg three.

MORE: Half-marathons and charity walks for Three Counties in busy week

Warren Reed and partner Louise Drew claimed first spot in their age category in 25-degree heat at a 5k parkrun event in Paphos, Cyprus.

The event, organised by Paphos Running Club, is held on the first Sunday of each month and is open to 50 participants due to Covid restrictions.

Warren finished 13th overall while Louise came 26th in 31:21.

‘DO IT FOR DAN’ RESULTS

Three Counties Drop Outs 63:15:00; The KillaWatts 69:06:00; Fenland Rascals 70:54:00; Mrs Brown’s Boys 75:30:00; Dr And The Medics 77:09:00; Come On Irene 79:37:00; So Far So Good 84:28:00; Gin It Not To Win It 85:48:00; 1 Sandwich Short 86:42:00; Short Fat and Grumpy 138:26:00.

