Normality is resumed for Three Counties amid Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 October 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Members of Three Counties Running Club returned to a new sense of normality by taking part in actual events. Picture: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

Members of Three Counties Running Club were able to bring a touch of normality back to their racing at the weekend.

Janette Smith alongside Steve and Sandra Rhodes took part in the Thoresby 10-miler at Thoresby Hall, with all runners, who were sent in waves over a three-hour period, wearing masks before and after racing.

No spectators were allowed, portaloos were sanitised and there was a check-in point for NHS Track and Trace.

Steve finished in 1:25:41, Janette completed her first official 10-mile race in a personal best of 2:01:40 and Sandra came home in 2:01:41. All times were recorded as watch times.

Cheryl and Stephen Lenton cycled 50 miles each at The Autumn Classic Sportive event, which started at Swanton Morley in Norfolk.

The pair cycled a 25-mile loop course with options to cover 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles in total.

Jacqueline McGonigle and her dog Bob took part in the 15th Waggy Race 5k event on Portrush East Strand beach.

Although the duo started in wave four, Bob slipped his harness and joined the wave three participants before Jacqueline managed to catch up two kilometres into the run.

Runners can now sign up to TCRC’s virtual GM10K event, where participants can run 10k anywhere between November 7-8, submit their team and sent a poppy-themed medal. Entry is £10 and there are limited spaces.

To enter, go to https://totalracetiming.co.uk/.

