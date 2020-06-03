Fenland Running Club keep their ‘mind’ focused in social distancing relay

Fenland Running Club saw an impressive turnout as members raised money for mental health charity Mind CPSL through their social distancing relay. Picture: FENLAND RUNNING CLUB Archant

Fenland Running Club saw an impressive turnout for their social distancing relay to help raise money for a mental health charity.

Clocking up the equivalent of more than 10 marathons, 44 runners ran through Wisbech and surrounding areas to raise over £580 for Mind CPSL whilst maintaining the two-metre distance at all times.

Martin Jennings, owner of Sublime Racing, provided each runner with a goodie bag filled with water, juice, cheesy puffs and a medal, with one member running in a dinosaur suit as members continue to come together during the coronavirus lockdown.

Volunteers also provided cycle support behind the runners to ensure they were as safe as possible.

Andy Beveridge, event organiser, said: “Life during lockdown has been tough on everyone and highlighted to me, the exceptional job charities like Mind do to help people struggling to cope.”

To donate, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frcsdr.

