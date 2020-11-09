Advanced search

Runners determined for Remembrance Day fundraiser despite Covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:45 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:45 09 November 2020

Sarah-jane Macdonald

Three Counties Running Club raised funds for the Royal British Legion throuhg their GM10k fundraiser, held virtually due to the coronavirus lockdown. Over 100 runners signed up for the event, including 51 TCRC members. Pictures: SARAH-JANE MACDONALD

Archant

This year would have marked the fourth GM10k race held by Three Counties Running Club, and they were determined not to let coronavirus get in the way.

Although the race itself could not go ahead, TCRC still wanted to give everyone an opportunity to claim a poppy-themed medal while raising money for the Royal British Legion.

So, the virtual 10k carried on and within two days, 100 tickets were sold so the club opened up another 100 places.

Over 100 runners signed up for the event, including 51 TCRC members where they could cover any route between November 7-8.

Before the latest coronavirus lockdown was enforced, the club filmed a short video posted on the TCRC Facebook page, incorporating the Two-Minute Silence and the laying of the poppy wreath by member Arthur Sargeant.

The race itself saw TCRC members record fantastic times and personal bests to boot, while two members ran the 10k route in their back gardens while self-isolating, one of those having to run 400 laps.

TCRC would like to thank everyone who supported the club by taking part in their virtual event and a donation will be made to the Royal British Legion.

While club sessions are unable to take place, member Tracey Else will aim to keep teammates active and entertained with her lockdown challenges.

RESULTS

Daniel Barnes 39:54; Gary Bligh 40:56; Steve Bennington 41:01; Andi Woolley 43:33; Stewart Harrison 47:09; Vicki Newton 48:30; Lauren Day 49:07; Matt Hunter 49:56; Aaron Petts 49:59; Amy Baxter 51:10; Dawn Ball 51:19; Arthur Sargeant 53:12; Warren Reed 53:35; Zoe Gourley 53:42; Tracey Else 54:56; Johnny Beesley 55:38; Sarah Melton-Whitelam and Grant Varnham 56:03; Mark Mattless 56:14; Alice Ingman 56:26; Donna Johnson 56:35; Tracy Pratt 56:39; Imogen Varnham 56:55; Steve Whitelam 57:06; Louise Drew 57:54; Sarah Johnson 57:59; Debbie Agger 58:06; Victoria May 58:29; Tony Lamb 58:39; Jayne Spurrier 59:27; Kim Coultard 1:00:46; Tamara Barnes 1:00:53; Anne-Marie Mattless 1:02:11; Dave Hammond 1:04:01; Diane Petchell 1:04:37; Mel Green 1:04:54; Jennie Sinclair 1:05:41; Sarah Lamb 1:07:10; Janette Smith 1:09:25; Lisa Woolley 1:11:00; Chloe Whitaker 1:11:12; Laura Vincent 1:11:50; Jacqueline McGonigle 1:12:40; Claire Marlborough 1:13:52; Ewa Szczygielska 1:15:24; Mandy Doggett 1:20:29; Nic Sheehan 1:29:27; Sarah Clark and Hayden Hall 1:29:29; Sarah-Jane Macdonald 1:42:20 and Steve Clarke 1:58:08.

